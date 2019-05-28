Zips Car Wash Acquires Three Stores from Blue Iguana Car Wash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zips Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) announced today the acquisition of three locations from Blue Iguana Car Wash in Kentucky and Indiana. The following locations are now under the operation of Zips Car Wash:

4711 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216

40216 701 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville, IN 47129

47129 9500 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40272

"We are excited for Jerry Orten's Blue Iguana team to join our company, along with their successful operations that they've worked so hard to build in Kentucky and Indiana," said Harrison Hemphill, Chief Operating Officer, Zips Car Wash. "With these acquisitions, we will be able to serve more customers in the Louisville and surrounding areas with additional sites to come. We can't wait to bring the Zips experience and value to them," he added.

Zips Car Wash is bringing an entirely new experience to the car wash industry. With a Rewards App, Unlimited Wash Club Memberships, and other exclusive offers just for Zips customers; Zips is working to bring value to every customer.

"We're a growing brand that's trying to empower our front-line difference makers through our offerings for budget-minded shoppers, convenience shoppers and vehicle fanatics," said Hemphill. "Each and every customer that comes onto our property is essential to us and we want to serve them with the Zips Way – our unique, customer-minded culture of car washing. We're not just a car wash, we're a difference making part of each community we serve, and we can't wait to see what the future holds," he added.

Zips now operates 3 locations in Louisville, all of which are located on Dixie Highway, an added convenience for loyal Zips fans. Zips also has plans to open in Bowling Green in early July and just recently opened a brand-new store in Owensboro, KY. The company is venturing into Indiana for the first time with this acquisition, with this store located just across the Ohio River from its Louisville operations.

About Zips Car Wash Zips Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com), headquartered in Little Rock, AR, operates 171 locations in 16 states, including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. Zips Car Wash offers four levels of car wash packages in the convenient form of a ride-thru car wash experience. Zips Car Wash also offers free self-serve vacuums and Unlimited Wash Club Memberships at most locations.

