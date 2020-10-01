ZIPS Car Wash and Susan G. Komen® Partner Again to Wash for a Cure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) announced today the renewal of their partnership with Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization. ZIPS, with the help of its customers, has committed to do their part to raise a minimum of $100,000 again this year to support Komen's life-saving work.

From October 1, 2020 to October 31, 2020, Zips Car Wash, LLC will donate 20% of the retail sales price to Komen from each customer's purchase of two car washes through the Zips Car Wash App and 100% of all customer donations collected at checkout. Customers will be given the opportunity to Wash for a Cure by donating on site at any ZIPS Car Wash when they make their car wash purchase.

"Excitement is building at our car washes as we ramp up for our PINK OUT this October in support of Susan G. Komen," said Gene Dinkens, President, ZIPS Car Wash. "We're going all out this year with pink lights, pink soap and pink gear for our team members to make October all about supporting the breast cancer cause at our locations across the country. We can ensure you the ZIPS PINK OUT is an experience you don't want to miss and it's a great way to show your support with a simple donation at checkout," Dinkens added.

ZIPS customers can enjoy a FREE Top wash when they download the ZIPS Rewards App here and show their support of Komen with in-App purchases in October. Supporters can also donate online beginning October 1, 2020, at www.zipscarwash.com/wash-for-a-cure

About Susan G. Komen: Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About ZIPS Car Wash ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com), headquartered in Little Rock, AR, operates 190 locations in 18 states, including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. ZIPS Car Wash offers multiple levels of car wash packages in the convenient form of a ride-thru car wash experience. ZIPS Car Wash also offers free self-serve vacuums and Unlimited Wash Club Memberships at most locations.

SOURCE Zips Car Wash

Related Links

http://www.zipscarwash.com

