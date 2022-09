ZIPS Car Wash Announces University of North Carolina Multi-Year Athletics Sponsorship with LEARFIELD

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) has announced its multi-year investment in the University of North Carolina athletic programs through an extensive sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD and is now a Proud Partner of Carolina Athletics. This marks ZIPS first foray into college sports marketing and on a larger scale, represents the largest sponsorship of its kind in the growing car wash industry. ZIPS owns and operates over 30 locations across North Carolina and over 250 locations across 24 states.

ZIPS customers will have opportunities to pick up free co-branded swag at Raleigh, NC, ZIPS locations this Friday, September 23rd, as fans prepare to cheer on the TAR HEELS® this weekend. Customers can enter to win game day tickets through the ZIPSme portal, the express car wash chain's unique online account management tool that also offers Partner Perks and exclusive giveaways. Visit www.zipscarwash.com and click "College Fans" to enter to win.

"We're extremely proud to be investing at this level in collegiate sports and offering some of the perks of the sponsorship directly to our customers like tickets, co-branded giveaways and gameday activations as our relationship with Carolina Athletics grows," said Mark Youngworth CMO, ZIPS Car Wash. "TAR HEELS® fans have supported us across the state as we've expanded from Asheville to Charlotte and into Raleigh-Durham. This is a way for us to show that same support through key sponsorships of college athletic programs," he added.

ZIPS will engage in the LEARFIELD Allied initiative to connect school IP with student-athletes in name, image and likeness (NIL) activation – aptly named "Car Wash Convos" – featuring interviews with student-athletes while they experience a car wash at ZIPS. ZIPS NIL activation in the first year of the agreement will feature athletes from the University of North Carolina, University of Arkansas, and University of Tennessee.

"ZIPS is a forward-thinking industry leader, and we are proud to welcome them to the collegiate athletics space," said John Brody, Chief Revenue Officer, LEARFIELD.

"We are also delighted to incorporate a groundbreaking NIL-focused custom content program, curated and produced by LEARFIELD Studios, featuring student-athletes proudly wearing their school colors. As the 'front door to college athletics,' we look forward to further building the relationship between ZIPS and our partner institutions."

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide. ZIPS is among the fastest growing express car wash chains in the country, operating more than 250 locations across 24 states. With over 18 years of car washing experience, ZIPS has invested in industry leading technology, creative hiring and training methods, local partnerships, and a laser-focus on customer care as driving forces behind ZIPS growing business model. Our #1 purpose is to make people happy, from our community outreach efforts and fundraising programs to our focus on employees. ZIPS strives for a great, clean, and fun customer experience. To learn more visit: zipscarwash.com.

ABOUT LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD , based in Plano, Texas, is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software and ticket sales; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

