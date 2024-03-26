ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™" is Back in Fayetteville Featuring Lauren Camenzind, Razorback® Softball Catcher

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released another episode today in its video interview-based approach to NIL, "Car Wash Convos™", featuring University of Arkansas Softball's sophomore catcher, Lauren Camenzind. Lauren is the first of the Camenzind twins to ride shotgun to host Taliyah Brooks, University of Arkansas alumni and track & field star for the Razorbacks, as they dive into a Q&A to reveal the worst twin comments, what it's like catching for her twin sister, her dream car and more.

We’re back with Lauren Camenzind, Catcher for Arkansas Softball, in a brand-new episode of #CarWashConvos Season 2. Dive into Lauren's off-field hobbies and get the lowdown on what it's like playing alongside her twin sister, Hannah. Stay tuned for the season finale featuring another Arkansas fan favorite, coming your way next month! ZIPS' Spring Roster of Car Wash Convos™ student-athletes wraps up Season 2 with a true highlight reel of female student-athletes representing five universities and three major sports, including softball, track and field and lacrosse.

"I'm honored to be featured in this fun interview series and super excited that my twin sister and teammate, Hannah, will be featured in the coming weeks. We're so alike yet so different and this series shows off our personalities well," she said.

Lauren, a Valley, Neb. native, had a tremendous freshmen season with action in 50 games with 47 starts at catcher and was named NFCA All-South Region Third Team in 2023. The Razorbacks are slated to play 54 total games in the regular season with 30 being played at home inside Bogle Park. Join ZIPS in cheering Lauren and her team on to another victory tonight against in-state opponent Central Arkansas at Bogle Park.

"We're proud of Lauren's accomplishments thus far in her role on the Razorback softball team and can't wait to see how her athletic career continues to unfold," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Our team had a great time hosting our first and only set of twins in our series and we look forward to revealing Hannah's episode next month," she added.

Student-athletes were selected for Car Wash Convos™ through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views and Season 2 still has five of its 22 episodes to unveil this academic year.

