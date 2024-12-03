ZIPS Car Wash Convos™ Rolls into Austin to Highlight Texas Offensive Tackle Kelvin Banks, Jr.

Kelvin's Episode Features Returning Host and Texas Alum Ray Villareal in the first University of Texas Episode Releasing in Season 3

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 3 of ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™" rides to Austin, Texas, to feature Texas Longhorns Football Offensive Tackle, Kelvin Banks, Jr. Kelvin rides shotgun to Texas alum and Car Wash Convos™ host, Ray Villareal, during a car wash at ZIPS in Dripping Springs. In his interview, he shares what helped drive him to The University of Texas, what you might find under his driver's seat and his favorite hobbies outside of sports.

We’re riding along with Kelvin Banks Jr. - Offensive Tackle for The University of Texas and our returning Texas host Ray Villareal. Hear about his hobbies outside of football, why he chose to be a Longhorn, and much more in our first Season 3 episode featuring a student-athlete from The University of Texas!

Don't miss one of the 18 episodes releasing this season – watch now on YouTube and Instagram and follow @zipscarwash for more authentic student-athlete content.

Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash: "We're so proud to show off a softer side of such an accomplished student-athlete in Kelvin's interview, truly revealing his off the field personality. The setting we've been able to create for 'Car Wash Convos', with the help of Viral Nation and Learfield Studios, is a great combination of the easy-going environment our car washes offer, paired with hosts who are fully engaged in our student-athlete's responses, really making the series shine."

Texas Longhorns fans can customize their car wash experience in the new ZIPS mobile app. Click here to download and earn a free wash today. Fans can use code BANKS78 in the ZIPS app for $10 off a Pro Wash at your local ZIPS Car Wash. Offer valid 12/3/24 – 12/31/24 only in the ZIPS app. Limit one use per app account.

Who is Kelvin Banks, Jr.? A third-year offensive lineman who has played in and started 37 games at The University of Texas. Kelvin's accomplishments this year alone include, but aren't limited to:

2024 Lombardi Award finalist

2024 Outland Trophy finalist

2024 first-team All-American

Part of a Texas offensive line that is a 2024 Joe Moore Award semifinalist

SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 30 and Oct. 14

and Outland Trophy National Player of the Week on Oct. 15

Kelvin Banks, Jr.: "I really enjoyed being part of ZIPS 'Car Wash Convos' and I'm proud to partner with a brand like ZIPS who wanted to truly give fans a glimpse into my football career and my personal life in a unique and fun way."

Car Wash Convos™

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 18 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 3 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. "Car Wash Convos™" was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios, a leader in college athletics original content. Season 1 of "Car Wash Convos™" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, and Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts have returned for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating nearly 280 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About LEARFIELD

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

