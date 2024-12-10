ZIPS Car Wash Convos™ Shines the Spotlight on Abby Ekeler, Lady Vol Volleyball Senior

Abby's episode reveals what it's like to compete with a Dad who is also a coach, her version of the GOAT meal on campus, and she answers a fan question from Instagram.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash is back with another episode of "Car Wash Convos™" today featuring University of Tennessee senior GS, Abby Ekeler. Returning ZIPS host and Volunteer Alum, Kenzie Couch, spikes questions like what she likes to do in her free time, her hidden talents and the heated debate over how to pronounce crayon. This season, student-athletes across the country are answering fan questions and rapid-fire questions all during a car wash at their local ZIPS.

We're back in Tennessee with another episode of Car Wash Convos™! Join Abby Ekeler - GS, Tennessee Lady Vols Volleyball and our Tennessee host Kenzie Couch as they talk best meal around University of Tennessee campus, what she loves to do for fun, and much more.

Don't miss one of the 18 episodes releasing this season – watch now on YouTube and Instagram and follow @zipscarwash for more authentic student-athlete content.

Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash: "We loved seeing Abby's whit and compassion in her interview with Kenzie, who is just as engaging as the student-athletes she rides alongside in our car wash tunnel in Knoxville. We're so proud to partner with our student-athletes and the university to garner insight into their personal lives and bundle it into a 3-minute authentic interview inside our car wash."

Tennessee Volunteer fans can customize their car wash experience in the new ZIPS mobile app. Click here to download and earn a free wash today. Fans can use Wash Code ABBY29 in the ZIPS App for $10 Off a Pro Wash now through 1/10/25.

Who is Abby Ekeler? Abby is majoring in Communication and her father, Mike, is the Outside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator for the Vols' football team. Her sister, Cameryn, was a member of the Tennessee rowing team in 2021-22. Abby is a leader on her team and was recognized as a VOLeaders Academy 2023-24 Cohort. As a senior with three years of experience as a Vol, she recorded three aces against Costal Carolina and Mississippi State, and a season-high of 11 digs in the win against #25 UCLA. Her career highs include:

Kills: 2 vs. Eastern Kentucky (9/17/2021) *

2 vs. (9/17/2021) * Attacks: 3 vs. Virginia Tech (9/11/2021) *

3 vs. (9/11/2021) * Assists: 24 vs. Eastern Kentucky (9/17/2021) *

24 vs. (9/17/2021) * Aces: 3 (2x), last at Coastal Carolina (9/14/2024)

3 (2x), last at (9/14/2024) Digs: 14 vs. Eastern Kentucky (9/17/2021) *

* -at Chattanooga

Abby Ekeler: "I had a great time with Kenzie and the ZIPS team filming my interview and I'm grateful to ZIPS for supporting the local community and Vol Nation through their sports sponsorships."

Car Wash Convos™

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 18 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 3 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. "Car Wash Convos™" was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios, a leader in college athletics original content. Season 1 of "Car Wash Convos™" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, and Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts have returned for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating nearly 280 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About LEARFIELD

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE ZIPS Car Wash