ZIPS Car Wash Convos™ Spikes Questions to Texas Longhorns Libero, Emma Halter

Emma Rides Shotgun to Returning Host and Texas Alum Ray Villareal in this University of Texas Spotlight

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 3 of ZIPS "Car Wash Convos™" is well under way and is featuring Texas Longhorns Volleyball Libero, Emma Halter. In her episode, she shares what foods you might find under her driver's seat, the coach-ism she will remember the most, and how she developed a love for volleyball.

Don't miss one of the 18 episodes releasing this season – watch now on YouTube and Instagram and follow @zipscarwash for more authentic student-athlete content.

Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash: "Emma's personality really shines in her episode and as many eyes have been focused in on NCAA Volleyball postseason play, we are proud of her and her team for their efforts this year to make it into the regional tournament as the #3 team in their region."

Texas Longhorns fans can customize their car wash experience in the new ZIPS mobile app. Click here to download and earn a free wash today. Fans can use code HALTER02 in the ZIPS app for $10 off a Pro Wash at your local ZIPS Car Wash. Offer valid 12/17/24 – 1/14/25 only in the ZIPS app. Limit one use per app account.

Who is Emma Halter? Emma was named to the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team in 2023 and started all 32 matches and all 114 sets as the Longhorns' libero. She led the team with 3.87 digs per set, 441 total digs and finished with 38 service aces, the second-most on the team.

Emma Halter.: "ZIPS Car Wash Convos™ was truly fun to film and I'm excited that my episode is releasing during the tournament! We appreciate the fan support more than we can say and ZIPS has made it easy for me to let fans get to know my personality a little better through this video series."

Car Wash Convos™

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 18 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 3 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. "Car Wash Convos™" was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios, a leader in college athletics original content. Season 1 of "Car Wash Convos™" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, and Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts have returned for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating nearly 280 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About LEARFIELD

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

