ZIPS Car Wash Honors Veterans with FREE Premier Car Wash, Extends Support to Local Veteran Organizations Across the Country

Zips Car Wash

07 Nov, 2023, 10:03 ET

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) will offer a FREE Premier car wash to all United States veterans and active military personnel this Saturday, November 11, Veterans Day. Veterans can visit any participating ZIPS location and enter wash code 1123 to redeem the offer on Saturday at over 280 participating locations across the country.

"On Veterans Day, and always, it's important for us to recognize and elevate the service these men and women have provided to our country and the sacrifices they have made for our freedom on the day set aside to honor them," said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. "We want to say thank you to each and every veteran and active military personnel and we're continuing to extend our support efforts beyond just this one day by strengthening our local partnerships with veterans service organizations," he added.

ZIPS has focused its charitable efforts on those who have served our country by offering free washes for over 10 years on Veterans Day, and over the last 2 years, has donated $20,000 to local and national veterans service organizations. Within the last week, ZIPS has donated a total of $3,000 to the following organizations to support their unique efforts to improve the quality of life for veterans:

  • The Warrior's Keep based in McKinney, TX, is a 501(C)(3) tax exempt non-profit organization whose mission is to unite, empower and enhance the quality of life for veterans with the use of Outdoor Therapy.
  • Patriot Assistance Dogs based in Detroit Lakes, MN, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that trains rescued dogs as service dogs, free of charge, for Veterans living with PTSD, TBIs and more.
  • Veterans Honor Flight based in Fargo, ND, is a 501c3 non-profit, volunteer-lead organization that takes veterans to Washington, DC, free of charge, to visit the memorials built in their honor.
  • Combat Impact Outdoors, based in Alamogordo, NM, is dedicated to helping combat veterans by providing cost free opportunities to experience the great outdoors as a form of therapy to aid in the improvement of mental health and well-being.
  • Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center near Myrtle Beach, SC, works to end veteran homelessness by assisting local honorably discharged veterans with job placement, filing claims with the Veterans Administration, and to temporarily shelter those veterans who are homeless until permanent housing can be secured.
  • Alpha Omega Veterans Services, based in Memphis, TN, aims to empower displaced and homeless veterans in the Mid-South with the tools, skills, and services they need for successful reintegration into society.

Guests who qualify for a free wash on Veterans Day are encouraged to use wash code 1123 when they arrive at the pay station for expedited service at their local ZIPS. These honored guests are encouraged to detail their vehicle with ZIPS complimentary microfiber drying towels, surface cleaner, turbo vacs and compressed air to get their vehicle looking great inside and out. ZIPS operates over 280 locations in 25 states and anticipates serving thousands of military personnel with free car washes on Veterans Day.

About ZIPS Car Wash ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

