ZIPS Car Wash is Now a Proud Sponsor of the Virginia Tech Hokies™ through Multi-Year Athletics Sponsorship with LEARFIELD

SALEM, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) announced today the expansion of its multi-year investment in collegiate athletics to include Virginia Tech in the 2023-2024 academic year through its continued sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD, the media and technology company powering college sports. ZIPS is now a Proud Sponsor of the Virginia Tech Hokies™ and offers services at eight locations in Virginia and 280 locations across the country.

"We're excited to support the HOKIES® and their fanbase as we bring Virginia Tech into our commitment to collegiate sports," said Mark Youngworth, COO, ZIPS Car Wash. "After just a year of investment in other schools, we've seen how connecting with fans and our local communities brings us together with our customers. It's our hope to have that same bond formed with customers in Salem, Roanoke, and surrounding areas as we extend benefits of the partnership to them through ticket giveaways, mascot appearances on site and our new HOKIES® $10 Tuesday," he added.

ZIPS in Salem will host a pep rally on October 25th at 1706 W. Main Street prior to the ACC game against Syracuse. ZIPS will give away tickets to the big game, free co-branded air fresheners and a HOKIES® prize pack at the event where HokieBird will be ready to take photos and greet customers. Fans can now enter to win tickets across major sporting events at Virginia Tech in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Its overall sponsorship agreement provides ZIPS with significant brand visibility among the university's fanbase through assets that integrate use of university marks, including radio spots and social campaigns targeted through LEARFIELD's Fan365 digital platform. Customers win with the partnership every week with ZIPS new HOKIES® $10 Tuesday car wash as the brand celebrates its school partnership by offering its Pro Car Wash at a discount each week at participating locations. Find a participating ZIPS Car Wash near you at zipscarwash.com and click College Fans.

ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

ABOUT LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include trademark licensing and branding; collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; NIL solutions; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software; and ticket sales, premium seating, and fundraising services; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE Zips Car Wash