Zips Car Wash Partners with Susan G. Komen® to Wash for a Cure

Beginning later this month, Zips Car Wash will donate to Susan G. Komen® 25% from the sale of each new, specially-designed, pink Exclusive Access Wash for a Cure card, with a guaranteed minimum donation by Zips of $100,000.* In addition to helping make a meaningful donation for a worthy cause, Zips customers will also enjoy Exclusive Access discounts on all car washes for an entire year.

"Our hope is that our customers will join us in supporting Susan G. Komen to help make a difference in the lives of so many who are impacted by breast cancer," said Brett Overman, Founder and CEO of Zips Car Wash.

Visit your local Zips Car Wash or www.zipscarwash.com today to learn more about purchasing your Wash for a Cure Exclusive Access Card. Zips Car Wash anticipates PINK cards will be available for purchase at all Zips Car Wash locations by October 1, 2019.

*From 9/1/2019 to 8/31/2020, Zips Car Wash, LLC will donate to Susan G. Komen 25% of the retail sales price for each specially marked discount card sold, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $100,000.

About Susan G. Komen: Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About Zips Car Wash: Zips Car Wash, LLC is the fastest growing and largest express-only car wash company in the country, keeping cars clean and customers happy with more than 179 locations throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and South-Central United States. For more information about Zips Car Wash, please visit www.zipscarwash.com.

SOURCE Zips Car Wash

