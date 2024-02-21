ZIPS Car Wash Promotes Katie Murphree to Chief Financial Officer

Zips Car Wash

21 Feb, 2024

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash announced today its newest executive leadership team member, Katie Murphree, as Chief Financial Officer. Murphree is being promoted from Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis to CFO after nearly two years of dedicated work with the express car wash chain. Murphree will use her more than 30 years of extensive training as a CPA and financial leadership experience to oversee the ZIPS finance team. 

"Katie has proven in her time at ZIPS to be an effective team builder, trusted advisor, business partner and highly skilled in providing the right information to help us strategically run the business, which has earned her this well-deserved promotion," said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. "We are impressed by her track record of success and we're confident she will help us achieve sustainable growth in our industry through sound financial oversight," he added. 

Murphree's distinguished career across multiple industries, even working with private equity sponsors on various stage businesses, will allow her to continue to improve accounting processes, manage financial planning and prepare for the financial future of the growing brand. Murphree will apply her extensive experience in financial management with businesses like Suntex Marinas, an owner and manager of marinas across the United States, to develop models to align with ZIPS projected growth. In the last 3 years, ZIPS has acquired and developed more than 75 new locations and now owns and operates 280 locations across 25 states under three unique car wash brands. 

"I'm honored to take my career to the next level with a brand I've already helped to build and anticipate my experience can help project and achieve the desired growth of our membership-based, recurring revenue business," said Katie Murphree, Chief Financial Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "We have tremendous plans for ZIPS over the next 5 years and I'm excited to be a part of our executive leadership team," she added. 

A graduate of the University of Arkansas, Murphree has a BSBA in Accounting and Computer Information Systems and has been a certified public account since 1992. 

About ZIPS Car Wash 
ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry.  ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day.  The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

