ZIPS Car Wash Welcomes New Chief Marketing Officer

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash welcomes Rebecca Latacz as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). Latacz will be responsible for brand and promotional strategy, and helping the chain expand its digital and membership platforms. 

ZIPS Car Wash Chief Marketing Officer, Rebecca Latacz, comes to the growing express car wash brand with over 15 years of QSR marketing experience.
"We're honored to have Rebecca join our growing brand to enhance our retail traffic driving efforts and transform our marketing to a more localized approach to benefit the communities we serve," said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. "Rebecca has a proven track record with both established and growth brands leading marketing strategies that we feel can amplify the foundational work we've done over the last year to update our tunnel systems and products to provide the best car wash experience to every customer we serve," he added.

Latacz comes to ZIPS following five and half years serving as the Vice President of Marketing for Raising Canes Chicken Fingers leading the Restaurant Marketing department including the areas of new restaurant openings, promotions, sponsorships, and activations. During her tenure, the brand experienced tremendous expansion, growing from 250 to over 750 Restaurants. Latacz's marketing career includes former Marketing leadership roles with Yum! Brands Inc. (Taco Bell, Pizza Hut), TGI Fridays and McDonald's. 

As CMO, Latacz will oversee all marketing efforts including digital, loyalty, sponsorships, and new site openings. "I'm excited to join the ZIPS family and be a part of this growing brand. My goal is to help bring unique and profitable traffic driving initiatives to our business," said Rebecca Latacz, CMO, ZIPS Car Wash. "Along with the talented support team at ZIPS, we will work to enhance the customer journey at our nearly 280 locations," she added.

Latacz has a B.A. in Communication Arts and Spanish and a Minor in Business Administration from Villanova University, and a M.S. in Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University.

ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH
ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating nearly 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

