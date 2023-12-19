ZIPS Features Razorback® Landon Jackson in Car Wash Convos™

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released today its video interview-based approach to NIL, Car Wash Convos™, featuring University of Arkansas Razorbacks' Defensive End Landon Jackson. Landon's episode gives fans a glimpse into his off the field persona, as he is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in Fayetteville about his favorite guilty pleasure snack, his career highs, Arkansas winters and more with Host Taliyah Brooks, University of Arkansas alumni and track & field star for the Razorbacks.

We’re back with Landon Jackson, Defensive End for Arkansas Football, in a new episode of #CarWashConvos Season 2, presented by @zips3mincarwash 🏈 🚗 🫧 Find out more about how this Texas Native is adjusting to life here in Arkansas and what his favorite class is this semester - Stay tuned this season for more great interviews with an impressive lineup of Arkansas Student Athletes!

"Partnering with ZIPS Car Wash has been an incredible opportunity and I'm excited for my Razorback family to get to know more about me in my episode of 'Car Wash Convos™'," said Landon Jackson.

Landon, a junior from Texarkana, Texas, achieved 44 total tackles with six sacks as an Arkansas Razorback in 2023. In the 2022 season, Landon played in all 13 games, starting seven, while collecting 23 total tackles with three sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

"Landon continues to grow and achieve new records as a student-athlete, making him a great representative of our ever-expanding brand," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "I'm most excited about the rapid fire question and answer segment of Landon's episode – the energy with Taliyah is exactly the natural collaboration we want for these videos to be both engaging and informative – allowing fans to see an authentic side of some of their favorite Razorbacks," she added.

"Car Wash Convos™" will feature three additional student-athletes from the University of Arkansas this academic year with a combined roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2. ZIPS' student-athlete roster was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Razorback fans win big every week through ZIPS school sponsorship and their RAZORBACKS® $10 Tuesday offer at participating ZIPS locations. Customers can receive a weekly discount with wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in Arkansas. With 16 locations across the state, find a location near you at zipscarwash.com.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, LEARFIELD owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, LEARFIELD's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, LEARFIELD enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE Zips Car Wash