ZIPS Highlights Hometown Star and Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball Guard, Madison Griggs in "Car Wash Convos™"

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) unveiled its latest episode of "Car Wash Convos™" today featuring Madison Griggs, University of Memphis Women's Basketball guard. Madison is interviewed alongside host Sydney Neely, Memphis Tigers In-Arena Host. As Madison rides shotgun, she spills the beans on her sweet treat obsessions, who she wants to face on the court and what's next for her career, all while experiencing a car wash at ZIPS.

Get pumped up for this slam dunk episode of Car Wash Convos™ as Madison Griggs, Guard for the Memphis Tigers Women’s Basketball team, rides shotgun to her host, Sydney Neely, at ZIPS Car Wash in Memphis.

"Car Wash Convos is a really cool, alternative approach to NIL and I'm proud to be a part of it representing my school and my hometown, especially alongside other accomplished student-athletes," said Madison Griggs.

A Memphis native, Madison is in her fifth year at the university and is currently first in the Tiger program and second in Memphis basketball in career three-point field goals made, with a total of more than 345. She became the 28th Tiger to surpass the 1,000-career point mark on Dec. 21, 2023. She was recognized as part of the 2022-23 AAC All-Academic Team last year.

"It doesn't take much to see that Madison is a record breaking, determined young woman, and we're proud to partner with her," said Rebecca Latacz, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Her energy, drive and determination represent our brand well and reflect the efforts we strive to put forth every day," she added.

The ZIPS Season 2 Roster was secured through a collaboration between was secured through a collaboration between Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities' athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse. Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views. Season 2 has boasted 14 episodes to date, all airing on ZIPS YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Tiger fans get their moment to shine with the new ZIPS mobile app. Visit the App Store or Google Play from your mobile device and search 'ZIPS Car Wash' to start earning wash rewards and app-only deals. Plus, win big with a free wash just for joining. Learn more at zipscarwash.com.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com

About Learfield

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 15,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

