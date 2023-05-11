ZIPS Releases Final Episode of Season One Car Wash Convos™ Featuring Razorback® Hannah Gammill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released today its final episode and video interview-based approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL), Car Wash Convos™, featuring Hannah Gammill, University of Arkansas® Razorbacks' third baseman and softball star. Hannah's episode gives fans a glimpse into her off the field persona, as she is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash in Fayetteville discussing her pregame playlists, favorite competitor, aspirations for the season and more with Host Taliyah Brooks, former University of Arkansas® track and field student-athlete.

We are back in Arkansas with another episode of Car Wash Convos™! Join Hannah Gammill – 3rd base for Razorbacks® Softball and our host Taliyah Brooks as they go through the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel. Get to know Hannah better as they discuss pre-game playlist, favorite rivalry, what you can expect to find cleaning underneath Hannah’s seat, and much more. The four Arkansas Razorback student-athletes in the 2022-2023 academic year, representing football, basketball, track and field, and softball were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the school’s athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. Car Wash Convos™ was created in partnership with and produced by LEARFIELD Studios.

"I'm honored to partner with ZIPS Car Wash in a new episode of Car Wash Convos™. It was such a blast to be included in this series alongside other accomplished athletes," said Hannah Gammill.

Hannah is a Junior for the Razorbacks® Softball team and the youngest Razorback to earn NFCA All-American accolades. Last year, Hannah was honored with SEC Player of the Week, started all 59 games at third base and was ranked seventh in the SEC. Not only is she impressive in the field, but she's a super star at bat, placing third on the team in home runs with 18, which is tied for fourth-most in a single-season program history. She hit the first homer of the season in 2022, a grand slam, in Arkansas' 10-0 win over Long Beach State. Following a 3-game series victory over Tennessee, the Razorbacks wrapped up their final regular season play this weekend against Missouri. Arkansas is 38-16 overall and 14-10 in SEC play and has earned the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament.

"We're excited to unveil Hannah's Car Wash Convos™ episode following such a successful regular season by her and her team and on the day of her first game in the SEC Tournament," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Hannah embodies many character traits that we value such as dedication, leadership and overcoming adversity, making her a great representative of our brand," he added.

Fans win with the release of Hannah's episode with a $5 Wash & Dry car wash from ZIPS with wash code 2009 valid at all 16 ZIPS Car Wash locations in Arkansas from 5/11 – 5/23. Simply enter Hannah's code when you arrive to receive the discounted rate. Cheer on Hannah and the Razorbacks in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament today at Bogle Park.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 275 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD , based in Plano, Texas, is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software and ticket sales; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE Zips Car Wash