ZIPS Unveils Latest University of North Carolina® Tar Heel Student-Athlete Featured in Car Wash Convos™

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) unveiled its 11th Car Wash Convos™ episode today featuring Austin Greaser, the final University of North Carolina® student-athlete to be highlighted in the 2022-2023 academic year. ZIPS latest episode highlights Austin's golf career as he wraps up his senior year on the University of North Carolina® golf team. Car Wash Convos™ is ZIPS video interview-based approach to name, image, and likeness (NIL) and in this episode fans will hear personal stories from Austin's athletic career, what his teammates like to call him, and his infamous moment on the course alongside golf legend Tiger Woods.

Get to know Austin Greaser of UNC Men’s Golf in the latest episode of Car Wash Convos, presented by ZIPS Car Wash. Austin recaps his best golf memory from playing at Augusta (spoiler alert: it includes playing with Tiger Woods!) Student-athletes were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. Car Wash Convos™ was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios.

"Austin's pride in his school and his fun, laid-back personality makes him a great fit to work with our brand," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "His loyalty, determination and commitment to his team reflect many of the qualities our company holds in high regard, and we're pleased to have him represent ZIPS in our first season of Car Wash Convos™," he added.

Austin is a two-time All-America, All-PING East Region and All-ACC selection and was ranked no. 4 in the pre-season PGA Tour university's ranking. He has won two collegiate titles and has seven top 5s and 12 top 10s in 28 collegiate starts. Austin was one of three players representing the United States in the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship in Paris, France.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to partner with ZIPS Car Wash to bring another episode of Car Wash Convos™ to Tar Heel Nation. This series has been a fun way for UNC fans to get to know several athletes from my school and I'm grateful be a part of it," said Austin Greaser.

Austin's episode gives fans insight into his life on and off the course as he is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash with host, Kaitlyn Schmidt, a member of the UNC dance team, Carolina Girls. Kaitlyn is working toward a degree in the UNC Hussman School of Journalism & Media and has hosted all four UNC student-athlete Car Wash Convos™ episodes.

Tar Heel fans can celebrate Austin's success with his wash code 6262, which unlocks a $5 Wash & Dry car wash now through May 17th at ZIPS' 30+ participating North Carolina locations. Enter code 6262 when you arrive to claim your $5 car wash. ZIPS Car Wash is a Proud Sponsor of Carolina Athletics and owns and operates 275 locations across the country.

