Ziptek Accelerates Global Adoption of ZipE® Biolock™ Tissue Repair Technology; Announces Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board

MIAMI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onsite at the Prestigious "Shoulder 360" annual meeting, booth 40 at the Loews Miami where a consortium of the top national and international Shoulder Surgeons, Chiefs and Chairs of many of the country's bedrock teaching institutions gather to discuss and explore breaking new technologies in shoulder surgery, Ziptek is one of the innovative companies present and is showcasing it's Zipe® BioLock™ technology.

Patient is lifting a book only three weeks after rotator cuff surgery.

Concomitant with this event, and recently the Zipe® BioLock™ has received approval and order ready status at the University of Miami and has been used at the Doral Surgery center, making this groundbreaking new biologic approach to tissue repair available to this community.

Tim Brandt Leading distributor out of Jupiter is spearheading some of these efforts.

Expanding Surgeon Adoption and Institutional Validation

Since its commercial launch approximately one year ago, Ziptek has rapidly expanded its network of leading surgical adopters and educators, including chiefs of surgical training programs and specialists in shoulder, trauma, and foot and ankle disciplines. Tampa based, Chief of Surgery and Director of Orthopedic Trauma for Brandon Regional Hospital, Dr. Anjan Shah MD, sits on Ziptek's Scientific Advisory Board along with several other Chiefs of Departments across the county including Dr. Pete Mangone MD Chief Foot and Ankle with University of Pittsburgh see his review here.

ZipTek Global - Surgical Repair Technology | Resorbable Locking Systems

Jan Szatkowski MD Chief Foot and Ankle with Indiana University joins as well.

Osteopathic orthopedic surgeon and Board Examiner for the AOBOS, New Port Richey, Fl. has embraced the technology and as an AOBOS CME committee Chair can see this paradigm shift in tissue repair technology being included soon in future CME (Continuing Medical Education) courses. See his review here.

ZipTek Global - Surgical Repair Technology | Resorbable Locking Systems

Ziptek has generated extraordinary national interest in the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board, receiving more than 150 applications from leading clinicians, researchers, and academic innovators across the United States. This overwhelming response reflects both the urgency of Ziptek's mission and the credibility it has established within the medical and scientific community.

The selection process has been highly deliberate, with a focus on assembling a board that represents the forefront of orthopedic and surgical excellence. As the final positions are being filled, Ziptek is engaged in active, high-level discussions with some of the most distinguished leaders in the field—including the current president of a national orthopedic surgery society and department chairs from Ivy League institutions.

This level of engagement underscores the caliber of expertise being brought together to guide Ziptek's strategic and scientific direction. The resulting advisory board will not only reflect top-tier clinical leadership but also a shared commitment to advancing innovation and improving patient outcomes at scale.

The company has also achieved a major milestone with product approval and purchasing adoption by Tampa General Hospital and their parent system, Florida Health Sciences Center. Roy Sanders MD, President of The Florida Orthopedic Institute, played an integral role in advocating for Ziptek's ZipE® Biolock™ to be added into the TGH system. Following review by its Value Analysis Committee, the system added ZipE® Biolock™ to its surgical inventory—positioning the technology alongside established industry leaders while recognizing its unique, non-commodity value. Furthermore, John Couris, the Tampa General hospital CEO, heard Ziptek pitch at the joint, Select Florida / Florida Health Innovation Council, with Key Note speaker Florida Lt Gov Jason Collins, and was impressed enough to encourage the Tampa general Hospital venture arm to reach out to Ziptek potential investment.

"This approval reflects a broader shift in how surgeons and health systems evaluate tissue repair solutions," the spokesperson added. "There is growing recognition that ZipE® Biolock™ represents a better way to approach these challenges."

Ziptek, an emerging international medical device innovator, today announced significant clinical and commercial momentum for its revolutionary ZipE® Biolock™ technology—a first-of-its-kind, resorbable tissue repair solution designed to synchronize with the body's natural healing process.

Unlike conventional anchor-based repair systems, which often fail to align with biological healing timelines, the ZipE® Biolock™ technology is engineered to work in harmony with tissue regeneration. This unique capability allows for progressive fixation release over time, supporting true tissue remodeling rather than scar-based repair—an advancement that may significantly improve outcomes, particularly in complex procedures such as rotator cuff repair.

"Current technologies can negatively impact healing due to mechanical limitations, including tissue strangulation, tearing, and gapping caused by traditional suture loops," said a Ziptek spokesperson. "The ZipE® Biolock™ changes the mechanics of repair, creating a more tissue-friendly environment and introducing a missing component in modern repair systems: controlled tendon compression." See how the ZipE® Biolock™ prevents rip through, gapping, and tearing compared to traditional sutures in this video: ZipE® Biolock vs Traditional Suture Loops

This "missing tendon compression solution" distinguishes ZipE® Biolock™ from all existing anchor-based technologies on the market today, offering surgeons a fundamentally new approach to tissue repair across multiple anatomical applications.

Enjoy the animation video of this globally unique technology.

ZipTek Global - Surgical Repair Technology | Resorbable Locking Systems

Clinical Validation and Global Recognition

Ziptek's innovation is supported by more than 500 surgical cases and up to four years of clinical follow-up. Early data indicates drastic reduced re-operation rates compared to published benchmarks, along with significantly accelerated patient recovery timelines.

The company holds over 28 patents and has received both national and international awards for innovation. ZipE® Biolock™ is currently approved for use in the United States and Mexico and is registered in the United Arab Emirates, reflecting its growing global footprint.

International Growth and Surgeon Training

Ziptek continues to expand internationally, with recent surgeon training programs conducted in Mexico City and Dubai in collaboration with regional distribution partners. Increasingly, surgeons previously using traditional systems from major orthopedic manufacturers are transitioning to ZipE® Biolock™.

Michell Ruiz joins from Mexico City as a KOL and has published an article on its use in the Journal of Arthroscopy and is expecting soon a publication on the animal model showing earlier remodeling than traditional repair technology in the Journal of Bioengineering, see his review here.

ZipTek Global - Surgical Repair Technology | Resorbable Locking Systems

Industry Engagements

Ziptek is showcasing its technology at presently at this shoulder-focused conference, Shoulder360 Loews @ Booth #40, in Miami from April 22–25. Additionally, Ziptek will be hosting a surgeon led dinner at the Annual Osteopathic Orthopedic meeting in Orlando, April 24th, for surgeons to discuss this revolutionary technology. Dr. Brian Williams DO, Board Examiner for The Osteopathic Orthopedic Surgeons, is co-hosting the dinner in Orlando.

About Ziptek

Ziptek is an international medical device company focused on advancing tissue repair through innovative, biologically aligned technologies. Its flagship ZipE® Biolock™ platform is a resorbable repair solution designed for use across multiple joints, offering a novel approach that prioritizes natural healing, improved outcomes, and enhanced patient recovery. There is an open funding round occurring for qualified investors. If interested, click on the link to download the pitch deck: Ziptek Pitch Deck

Connect with Ziptek Founder and Chairman:

linkedin.com/in/william-bennett-md-a8111

Join Ziptek's 2k+ Followers on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ziptek-llc-global/

Website:

ZipTek Global - Surgical Repair Technology | Resorbable Locking Systems

Contact:

Reagan McNeer

[email protected]

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SOURCE Ziptek, LLC