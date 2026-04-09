Ziptek Introduces Breakthrough ZipE® Biolock™ Technology, Redefining Tissue Repair Worldwide

SARASOTA, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziptek, an emerging international medical device innovator, today announced significant clinical and commercial momentum for its revolutionary ZipE® Biolock™ technology—a first-of-its-kind, resorbable tissue repair solution designed to synchronize with the body's natural healing process.

Patient is lifting a book only three weeks after rotator cuff surgery.

Unlike conventional anchor-based repair systems, which often fail to align with biological healing timelines, the ZipE® Biolock™ technology is engineered to work in harmony with tissue regeneration. This unique capability allows for progressive fixation release over time, supporting true tissue remodeling rather than scar-based repair—an advancement that may significantly improve outcomes, particularly in complex procedures such as rotator cuff repair.

"Current technologies can negatively impact healing due to mechanical limitations, including tissue strangulation, tearing, and gapping caused by traditional suture loops," said a Ziptek spokesperson. "The ZipE® Biolock™ changes the mechanics of repair, creating a more tissue-friendly environment and introducing a missing component in modern repair systems: controlled tendon compression." See how the ZipE® Biolock™ prevents rip through, gapping, and tearing compared to traditional sutures in this video: ZipE® Biolock vs Traditional Suture Loops

This "missing tendon compression solution" distinguishes ZipE® Biolock™ from all existing anchor-based technologies on the market today, offering surgeons a fundamentally new approach to tissue repair across multiple anatomical applications.

Clinical Validation and Global Recognition

Ziptek's innovation is supported by more than 500 surgical cases and up to four years of clinical follow-up. Early data indicates drastic reduced re-operation rates compared to published benchmarks, along with significantly accelerated patient recovery timelines.

The company holds over 28 patents and has received both national and international awards for innovation. ZipE® Biolock™ is currently approved for use in the United States and Mexico and is registered in the United Arab Emirates, reflecting its growing global footprint.

Expanding Surgeon Adoption and Institutional Validation

Since its commercial launch approximately one year ago, Ziptek has rapidly expanded its network of leading surgical adopters and educators, including chiefs of surgical training programs and specialists in shoulder, trauma, and foot and ankle disciplines. Tampa based, Chief of Surgery and Director of Orthopedic Trauma for Brandon Regional Hospital, Dr. Anjan Shah MD, sits on Ziptek's Scientific Advisory Board along with several other Chiefs of Departments across the county including Dr. Pete Mangone MD with University of Pittsburgh and Dr. Jan Szatkowski MD with Indiana University. Prominent Southwest Florida Distributor, Marshall Simmons has taken the lead on surgeon education and adoption in the region.

The company has also achieved a major milestone with product approval and purchasing adoption by Tampa General Hospital and their parent system, Florida Health Sciences Center. Roy Sanders MD, President of The Florida Orthopedic Institute, played an integral role in advocating for Ziptek's ZipE® Biolock™ to be added into the TGH system. Following review by its Value Analysis Committee, the system added ZipE® Biolock™ to its surgical inventory—positioning the technology alongside established industry leaders while recognizing its unique, non-commodity value. Furthermore, John Couris, the Tampa General hospital CEO, heard Ziptek pitch at the joint, Select Florida / Florida Health Innovation Council, with Key Note speaker Florida Lt Gov Jason Collins, and was impressed enough to encourage the Tampa general Hospital venture arm to reach out to Ziptek potential investment.

"This approval reflects a broader shift in how surgeons and health systems evaluate tissue repair solutions," the spokesperson added. "There is growing recognition that ZipE® Biolock™ represents a better way to approach these challenges."

International Growth and Surgeon Training

Ziptek continues to expand internationally, with recent surgeon training programs conducted in Mexico City and Dubai in collaboration with regional distribution partners. Increasingly, surgeons previously using traditional systems from major orthopedic manufacturers are transitioning to ZipE® Biolock™.

Upcoming Industry Engagements

Ziptek will showcase its technology at several prominent upcoming events, including a leading shoulder-focused conference, Shoulder360 @ Booth #40, in Miami from April 22–25. Additionally, Ziptek will be hosting a surgeon led dinner at the Annual Osteopathic Orthopedic meeting in Orlando, April 24th, for surgeons to discuss this revolutionary technology. Dr. Brian Williams DO, Board Examiner for The Osteopathic Orthopedic Surgeons, is co-hosting the dinner in Orlando.

About Ziptek

Ziptek is an international medical device company focused on advancing tissue repair through innovative, biologically aligned technologies. Its flagship ZipE® Biolock™ platform is a resorbable repair solution designed for use across multiple joints, offering a novel approach that prioritizes natural healing, improved outcomes, and enhanced patient recovery. There is an open funding round occurring for qualified investors. If interested, click on the link to download the pitch deck: Ziptek Pitch Deck

Connect with Ziptek Founder and Chairman:

linkedin.com/in/william-bennett-md-a8111

Join Ziptek's 2k+ Followers on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ziptek-llc-global/

Website:

ZipTek Global - Surgical Repair Technology | Resorbable Locking Systems

CONTACT: Reagan McNeer, [email protected]

SOURCE Ziptek, LLC