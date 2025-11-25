Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Secures $100,000 Policy-Limits Recovery for Working Professional Injured in Dog Attack

PIKESVILLE, Md., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers is proud to announce a $100,000 policy-limits recovery on behalf of a Maryland working professional who suffered serious injuries and significant income loss after being chased and attacked by a dog. The firm's swift, strategic legal action ensured the client was fully compensated despite the insurance company's initial denial of liability.

Client Suffered Serious Physical Injuries and Loss of Income

The client, a contractor who depended on her hair-styling work for her livelihood, was suddenly attacked by a dog while on the job. As she attempted to escape the aggressive animal, she was knocked to the ground and suffered a broken arm. The injury prevented her from performing her work, resulting in a significant disruption to her income at a time when financial stability was essential.

In addition to lost wages, the client incurred approximately $17,000 in medical bills for emergency treatment, imaging, orthopedic care, and rehabilitation. Her pain, stress, and financial hardship were further amplified when the dog owner's insurance company denied liability and made no initial settlement offer.

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Build Strong Case Despite Liability Denial

When the case was brought to Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers, the firm conducted a thorough investigation, reconstructed the incident, and gathered compelling evidence, including medical records, witness accounts, and documentation of lost income. The legal team developed a detailed, evidence-driven demand package that clearly established liability and demonstrated the full extent of the client's damages.

"When insurance companies deny responsibility, injured victims often feel like they have nowhere to turn. Our job is to fight back with facts, evidence, and determination, and that's exactly what we did here," said Attorney Josh Schmerling, Partner at Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers. "We're proud to secure the full policy limits so our client can focus on healing and rebuilding her life."

Full Recovery Helps Client Rebuild After Life-Altering Injury

The $100,000 policy-limits settlement not only covered the client's medical treatment and compensated her for pain and suffering, it also helped stabilize her finances during a period when she was unable to work. This outcome ensures she can move forward with confidence and continue her path to recovery.

About Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

Founded with a mission to serve people harmed through no fault of their own, Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has become a trusted name in Maryland. The firm's lawyers are recognized for their courtroom strength, negotiation skills, and dedication to results. With a "No Recovery, No Fee" promise, the firm ensures that injured clients face no financial burden unless compensation is secured.

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has also been widely recognized in local and state rankings for legal excellence, and the firm's attorneys are frequent contributors to legal education, advocacy efforts, and community outreach.

To learn more about Zirkin & Schmerling's services, visit www.zirkinandschmerlinglaw.com .

