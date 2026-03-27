ZITRO'S NEW FANTASY CABINET MAKES A PHENOMENAL U.S. DEBUT

Strong Player Response and Solid Floor Performance Mark a Promising Start for Zitro's New Slot Cabinet

LUXEMBOURG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zitro announces the U.S. rollout of FANTASY, its latest slot cabinet, following an outstanding early reception across multiple states. Since its debut, FANTASY has resonated with players and operators alike, quickly positioning itself as one of the standout new cabinets on casino floors nationwide.

Zitro's FANTASY cabinet

The cabinet launched its U.S. journey in Minnesota before expanding into Michigan, California, Arizona, New Mexico, and North Carolina, and the story has been consistent across all six states. Strong player engagement, positive operator feedback, and consistent floor performance have followed FANTASY everywhere it has gone.

FANTASY's strong performance reflects the depth of the experience it delivers. Zitro developed world-class content specifically for this cabinet, including stunning animations, exceptional graphics, and a rich multimedia experience that connects with today's players. An individual game color lighting system gives each title a distinct identity on the casino floor, and every title was developed exclusively for this form factor. The result is a complete entertainment experience that goes well beyond the cabinet itself.

"We always knew FANTASY was something special, but the response we've seen across different casino properties has exceeded our most optimistic expectations. Players are genuinely connecting with this cabinet, operators are seeing the results on their floors, and we believe this is just the beginning of a defining journey for FANTASY in the U.S.", said Derik Mooberry, CEO of Zitro USA

With momentum building and more markets on the horizon, Zitro looks forward to bringing the FANTASY experience to even more casino floors across North America.

About Zitro

Zitro is a global leader in the gaming industry, widely recognized for its innovative products and exceptional quality. Founded in 2007 by Johnny Ortiz, the company now operates in more than 50 countries. It offers a broad portfolio of cabinets and games for casinos worldwide, as well as a growing online offering through its Zitro Digital division. Committed to sustainability and corporate responsibility, Zitro actively promotes responsible gaming, works to reduce its environmental impact and supports the communities in which it operates.

For more information, please visit www.zitrogames.com or contact us directly. Follow Zitro on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X for the latest updates.

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SOURCE ZITRO INTERNATIONAL S.A.R.L.