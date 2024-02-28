ZitSticka Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion Into CVS Pharmacy

The Tech-Based Skincare Brand Is Bringing Eight Acne-Fighting Solutions To 4,000+ CVS Pharmacy Stores

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZitSticka , the science-based skincare brand specializing in effective acne-fighting technology to provide clear skin and acne-free solutions, announces today its expansion into CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide and online at www.cvs.com . Available in the skincare aisle, consumers can now select from eight ZitSticka products, including two CVS exclusives, the GOO GETTER™ Nose and the recently launched Slugging Balm, along with for the first time in brick-and-mortar, the KILLA™ ACNE Extra Strength Patches.

"We are excited to join CVS Pharmacy in helping provide added accessibility to consumers who are looking to drugstores for skin care solutions," said Trish Kozlak, Head of Retail at Heyday. "Offering a range of innovative skincare products from pre-pimple to post-pimple care, this expansion will help us provide customers effective acne solutions at their local CVS store."

Targeting each stage of a zit, ZitSticka delivers derm-formulated and highly efficacious formulas to provide clear skin and acne-free solutions for all. The following products are now available at CVS:

Barrier Boost Slugging Balm ($20) : Available exclusively at CVS, this lightweight, deeply hydrating balm is specifically formulated for blemish-prone skin, is non-comedogenic and microbiome-friendly to support your skin barrier.

: Available exclusively at CVS, this lightweight, deeply hydrating balm is specifically formulated for blemish-prone skin, is non-comedogenic and microbiome-friendly to support your skin barrier. KILLA™ ACNE Extra Strength Patches ($16): Available for the first time in retail at CVS, these are the world's first medical-grade acne patches that begin to work within two hours on deep, early-stage zits thanks to 2% Salicylic Acid and their longer, sharper, and more stable microdarts which deliver potent active ingredients to the zit .

($16): Available for the first time in retail at CVS, these are the world's first medical-grade acne patches that begin to work within two hours on deep, early-stage thanks to 2% Salicylic Acid and their longer, sharper, and more stable microdarts which deliver potent active ingredients to the . GOO GETTER™ Nose ($18) : Available exclusively at CVS, these nose strips are contoured around the nose to extract surface pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads.

: Available exclusively at CVS, these nose strips are contoured around the nose to extract surface pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads. GOO GETTER™ ($14): This moisture-drawing hydrocolloid pimple patch absorbs impurities and goo from the surface-level zits to quickly improve a pimple's appearance.

($14): This moisture-drawing hydrocolloid pimple patch absorbs impurities and goo from the surface-level zits to quickly improve a pimple's appearance. KILLA™ ($14): This kit includes pimple patches designed with microdarts containing targeted ingredients as well as CLEANA swabs soaked in exfoliating ingredients to prime the breakout-prone area before application.

($14): This kit includes pimple patches designed with microdarts containing targeted ingredients as well as CLEANA swabs soaked in exfoliating ingredients to prime the breakout-prone area before application. UNDERCOVER Blemish Patches ($16): These ultra-thin, ultra-sheer hydrocolloid patches are designed to cover pimples in plain sight while treating blemishes and reducing skin irritation, and can be worn under makeup.

($16): These ultra-thin, ultra-sheer hydrocolloid patches are designed to cover pimples in plain sight while treating blemishes and reducing skin irritation, and can be worn under makeup. MEGASHADE™ Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum ($26) : This SPF serum is a dermatologically tested non-comedogenic mineral-chemical hybrid. Created for broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays, this SPF 50 sunscreen blends from sheer to clear for a luminous glow and zero white cast.

: This SPF serum is a dermatologically tested non-comedogenic mineral-chemical hybrid. Created for broad-spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays, this SPF 50 sunscreen blends from sheer to clear for a luminous glow and zero white cast. HYPERFADE™ ($14): Fading the appearance of post-zit damage from the inside out, each dark spot patch is layered with 24 self-dissolving microdarts that melt within 2 hours of application.

About ZitSticka

Innovative skincare brand, ZitSticka specializes in effective acne-fighting technology, with a full suite of acne and clear skin solution products to support every stage of your zit from pre-pimple to post-pimple and every stage in between. Using specialized and proprietary technology, ZitSticka offers a full suite of acne products that can treat various types of zits; no matter the stage or severity of your acne – such as its KILLA ACNE Extra Strength Patches, Goo Getter, and more! ZitSticka offers solutions to prevent, treat, and protect your skin before, during and after the life of your zit. Their products are available nationwide at zitsticka.com, Amazon, Target, H-E-B & Ulta. For more information visit zitsticka.com or follow us on Instagram @zitsticka or TikTok @zitsticka .

About Heyday

Heyday is a next generation consumer product goods company pioneering a digital first approach to brand building. They acquire digital-first, rapidly emerging brands and transform them into omnichannel, household brands. Once a part of the Heyday portfolio, brands tap into technology, data, channel expertise, and growth marketing capabilities custom-built to drive exponential revenue and profit growth. Heyday has raised over $800 million from visionary investors such as The Raine Group, Premji Invest, Victory Park Capital, General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures. For more information, visit www.heyday.co .

