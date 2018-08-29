Zixi Announces Fully Integrated ATEME Product Control Through ZEN Master

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the market leader in delivering live broadcast-quality video over the open Internet, announces that ATEME has fully integrated the Zixi Platform to give customers flexibility and control to manage and orchestrate ATEME products through Zixi's ZEN Master user interface.

ZEN Master manages large-scale configuration, orchestration, and monitoring of Zixi Enabled Network devices and appliances. ATEME is now integrated with ZEN Master to enable media organizations to quickly and easily orchestrate and manage ATEME products directly through ZEN Master.

"We can see that the future of many video distribution workflows will evolve to more internet-based delivery. That means vital orchestration and monitoring tools must be made available for IP-based workflows at scale. Making ATEME products easy and efficient for our customers to see, manage, and orchestrate in any video workflow, is a key goal for the future." Julien Mandel, Contribution Marketing Manager, ATEME.

The Zixi Platform can be monitored and managed end-to-end via through the easy-to-use ZEN Master user interface. Integrating ATEME products means that customers and partners can now directly control, adjust, and manage an unlimited number of instances from one simple-to-use interface.

"We are thrilled that ATEME has supported our forward-looking vision for ZEN Master orchestration efficiency. Our goal is to help media organizations extend their reach, increase their production speed, and dramatically reduce operational costs, by making monitoring and orchestration of IP-networks easier, faster, and more cost-efficient, than traditional workflows." Eric Bolten, VP Business Development, Zixi.

ZEN Master and ATEME integration make it much easier for media companies to manage inputs and outputs for hundreds of broadcast streams. The Zixi Platform maintains automatic configuration details for the resources and distribution targets. With just a few clicks in ZEN Master, customers can create new live channels and spin up the required streams on the fly. Whether live-stream signal paths are point-to-point, or one to many, or multi-cloud, or even multi-CDN, ZEN Master is the professional solution to manage media across industry protocols at scale.

Learn more about the Zixi Platform and ZEN Master at IBC 2018 in Hall 14 Stand Fll, and at the ATEME booth in Hall 1 Stand D71.

ATEME, Transforming Video Delivery. ATEME is a global leader in AV1, HEVC, H264, MPEG2 video compression solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT. More information is available at www.ateme.com. Follow us on Twitter: @ateme_tweets and LinkedIn.

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise software platform that enables broadcast-quality video delivery over the open Internet. The company offers the Zixi Platform for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using unmanaged IP networks. Zixi provides enhanced management of large complex networks with ZEN Master, a cloud-based platform that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Since 2007, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to grown to over 30 OEM and service providers and we serve well over 250 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with thousands of channels. zixi.com

