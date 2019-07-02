Zixi Announces Partnership With Gigcasters For Hydra Live

WALTHAM, Mass., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over IP, announced that Gigcasters, a prominent digital technology company that facilitates the digital distribution and monetization of content, has integrated Zixi in to the Hydra Live Encoder and Decoder to enable live video delivery over unmanaged IP networks at bitrates lower than standard fiber transport. Gigcasters has also added support for Zixi ZEN Master for the simple configuration, orchestration and monitoring of the devices and appliances that are part of the Zixi Enabled Network. With ZEN Master, media organizations can extend their reach, increase production speed and dramatically reduce operational costs.

Gigcaster Hydra Live is a turn-key live video acquisition and contribution platform that provides the features, resiliency, and quality that professional broadcasters demand in streams at up to 4K resolution. Designed to capture, encode, and deliver live video content in real time, the powerful software encoder and decoder cores allow for new features with easy updates. The Zixi integration provides content-aware and network adaptive forward error correction, time-controlled error recovery and on-the-go bitrate adaptation for a best-in-class quality of service.

"Zixi is the recognized market leader with well over 500 customers deployed in over 100 countries," said Casey Charvet, CEO Gigcasters. "With their experience, innovation, quality and security, this integration gives our customers the ability to provide broadcast quality video and reliability, even when other options like satellite are off the table. This is of huge importance in the disrupted media landscape."

"The software defined core of Hydra Live is much more forgiving and flexible than many hardware-based offerings," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing Zixi. "This makes it ideal for interoperable transport with other Zixi Enabled Network software-based offerings giving our mutual customers the upmost flexibility in expanding their workflows. We are very excited to add Gigcasters to the ecosystem."

The Zixi integrated Hydra Live platform will be demonstrated in the Zixi Partner Village at IBC in Amsterdam, September 13th through the 17th. Zixi will next be exhibiting at Broadcast Asia at Suntec Singapore, booth 4Q3-09 June 18th through the 20th.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise software platform that enables broadcast-quality video delivery over IP. The company offers the Zixi Platform for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using managed and unmanaged IP networks. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a cloud-based platform that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 80 OEM and service providers and we serve well over 500 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About Gigcasters

Gigcasters provides software tools and integrated solutions to execute complex live, linear, and on-demand workflows. The Hydra product line offers turnkey, software-defined video contribution and distribution over IP with unmatched quality, reliability, and flexibility. Our products have been designed to meet the needs of professional content producers and content owners operating at the intersection of broadcast and OTT. We power collegiate and professional sporting events, 24/7 network affiliate feeds, concerts, and more.

