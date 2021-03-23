Zixi Announces "Zixi Delivers" Virtual Showcase In April

Beginning on Monday April 12 th and running through Friday April 23 rd , Zixi Delivers will be a two-week event designed to educate audiences on the SDVP, the most comprehensive platform for delivering live video over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. New and existing customers will have the opportunity to schedule personalized meetings and demonstrations to learn how the SDVP can meet their live streaming needs. Zixi Delivers webinars will allow attendees to learn first-hand from Zixi leadership, integrated technology partners and top media companies that are using the SDVP to address the challenges of workflow, network, and operational virtualization.

As part of the showcase, Zixi will be exhibiting new and existing capabilities of the SDVP including:

Live Machine Learning based Stream Health Scoring

Outage Predictions

Anomaly Detection

QoE Predictions using Machine Learning models for Estimated PSNR, VMAF and SSIM

Smart Alerting with Boolean Logic

Alert Threshold Management

Preview of the new Machine Learning based Smart Z protocol

Full industry protocol support (17 protocols and containers)

Improved Throughput of 3x

Smart Failover using Boolean Logic and Content Quality Analytics

5G real world B2B Architectures and Use Cases

Multitrack Audio Support in Transcoding and NDI Ingest

Zixi Delivers will present unique opportunities to learn from Zixi leadership and high-value users of the SDVP including:

Individual Customer and Partner meetings – Zixi will be organizing individual sessions with current and prospective Zixi Customers and Partners. Those who would like to reserve a time are also encouraged to contact Zixi to schedule a virtual meeting to view the latest updates and enhancements to the Software-Defined Video Platform, using this form to request a meeting date and time.

– Zixi will be organizing individual sessions with current and prospective Zixi Customers and Partners. Those who would like to reserve a time are also encouraged to contact Zixi to schedule a virtual meeting to view the latest updates and enhancements to the Software-Defined Video Platform, using this form to request a meeting date and time. Virtualizing Live Streaming Workflows with the SDVP – In this webinar, we will unpack the SDVP to reveal what makes it unique. We will describe the four components: the preeminent Zixi Protocol and 16 other supported protocols and containers, the Zixi Video Solutions Stack, the Intelligent Data Platform, and Zixi's pioneering ZEN Master control plane. Learn how to virtualize broadcast infrastructure with cost-efficient, cloud-based solutions that can be intelligently and centrally managed across any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device using Zixi software and integrated devices.

– In this webinar, we will unpack the SDVP to reveal what makes it unique. We will describe the four components: the preeminent Zixi Protocol and 16 other supported protocols and containers, the Zixi Video Solutions Stack, the Intelligent Data Platform, and Zixi's pioneering ZEN Master control plane. Learn how to virtualize broadcast infrastructure with cost-efficient, cloud-based solutions that can be intelligently and centrally managed across any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device using Zixi software and integrated devices. From Satellite to IP: Case Study with Music Choice – Transitioning from satellite to IP delivery with the SDVP, clients can unlock value by reducing costs, expanding geographic reach, customizing and localizing content, with increased visibility to stream data. In this webinar, Zixi CEO Gordon Brooks and Music Choice's SVP Engineering and Operations will talk through a real-world case study of the switch from satellite to primary distribution over IP using the SDVP and its flexible infrastructure to deliver broadcast quality video over IP networks securely, reliably, and cost-effectively at scale.

Transitioning from satellite to IP delivery with the SDVP, clients can unlock value by reducing costs, expanding geographic reach, customizing and localizing content, with increased visibility to stream data. In this webinar, Zixi CEO and Music Choice's SVP Engineering and Operations will talk through a real-world case study of the switch from satellite to primary distribution over IP using the SDVP and its flexible infrastructure to deliver broadcast quality video over IP networks securely, reliably, and cost-effectively at scale. Using ML and AI to Optimize Live Broadcast Delivery – As the media industry turns towards the cloud and virtualized broadcast infrastructure for improved cost and flexibility, there are vast amounts of data being sent across the media supply chain. In this webinar, we will show how Zixi's Intelligent Data Platform helps simplify broadcast operations and reduce costs by using machine learning and Zixi's unique video telemetry data to expose patterns and insights that help customers focus their resources, perform predictive maintenance to fix errors before they occur, and better conduct root cause analysis.

As the media industry turns towards the cloud and virtualized broadcast infrastructure for improved cost and flexibility, there are vast amounts of data being sent across the media supply chain. In this webinar, we will show how Zixi's Intelligent Data Platform helps simplify broadcast operations and reduce costs by using machine learning and Zixi's unique video telemetry data to expose patterns and insights that help customers focus their resources, perform predictive maintenance to fix errors before they occur, and better conduct root cause analysis. How to Deliver Live Video Over 5G – Delivering live video over 5G networks is no longer just a theory – 5G deployment is real and has the power to transform the way content is created, distributed, and consumed. In this panel session, VP of Business Development Eric Bolten will discuss the realities of 5G deployments along with top customers and integrated partners who have gone into production delivering live video over 5G networks. The panel will discuss real-world architectures, share best practices, and discuss how content providers can leverage the right infrastructure to deliver new and improved experiences over 5G for the end consumer.

– Delivering live video over 5G networks is no longer just a theory – 5G deployment is real and has the power to transform the way content is created, distributed, and consumed. In this panel session, VP of Business Development Eric Bolten will discuss the realities of 5G deployments along with top customers and integrated partners who have gone into production delivering live video over 5G networks. The panel will discuss real-world architectures, share best practices, and discuss how content providers can leverage the right infrastructure to deliver new and improved experiences over 5G for the end consumer. Live Partner Demonstrations for Integrated Video Solutions – Zixi will feature demonstrations from a selection of Partners in the Zixi Enabled Network of over 250+ integrated technology partners. Hear from leading industry partners as they demonstrate how their products integrate with Zixi's SDVP to provide joint live video solutions to broadcasters and video industry professionals.

– Zixi will feature demonstrations from a selection of Partners in the Zixi Enabled Network of over 250+ integrated technology partners. Hear from leading industry partners as they demonstrate how their products integrate with Zixi's SDVP to provide joint live video solutions to broadcasters and video industry professionals. And much more!

"2020 marked a significant industry shift in the virtualization of video streaming infrastructure. Along with record customer adoption and Zixi revenue, the growth and market adoption of the SDVP over the past year proves that software-defined video solutions are the way of the future" said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO, Zixi. "Looking ahead to 2021, we are excited to share the latest advancements of the SDVP and remain committed to innovating live video delivery and providing the best-in-class service that our customers and partners demand."

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The SDVP makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 250 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 media customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

To register for Zixi Delivers webinars and review the showcase schedule, please visit the Zixi Delivers Spring Showcase page.

To schedule a meeting with Zixi please fill out this form and request a meeting date and time.

