Zixi Announces "Zixi Delivers" Virtual Showcase In September

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced that the company will be conducting Zixi Delivers, a showcase of webinars and virtual meetings, during the traditional IBC timeframe to engage with existing and prospective customers and partners. Zixi Delivers will provide opportunities for audiences to learn about the SDVP from Zixi leadership, integrated partners and prominent media companies that are utilizing Zixi to virtualize their streaming infrastructure and conquer the challenges of on-prem and remote orchestration, monitoring and management of live streaming workflows delivered over IP.

Beginning on Monday September 14th, Zixi's virtual showcase will present enhancements to Zixi's award-winning SDVP, the most comprehensive platform for delivering live video over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. Zixi's webinars will detail the latest SDVP updates, feature in-depth discussions between top customers and partners in the industry and provide demonstrations from integrated technology partners of their Zixi-compatible solutions.

As part of the showcase, Zixi will be exhibiting new and existing capabilities of the Zixi SDVP recently released in Version 14 of the software, including:

Protocols & Transport

NDI protocol flipping to/from Zixi, RIST, SRT, HLS, RTMP, RTP, etc.

WebRTC for low latency stream monitoring

RIST Main Profile protocol support

SRT protocol support

Multi-path TCP (MPTCP) support

HLS DVR manifest support with AWS S3

Re-sequence RTP headers to preserve source timestamps and output RTP with continuous sequences

Improved jitter handling on RTP inputs to compensate for jittery sources

(Maximum Bitrate x Latency) = Optimized Resiliency

Video Solutions Stack

PID mapping and normalization

Logo insertion / image overlay

Seamless update of latency and FEC parameters

Improved support for high bitrate inputs

i-Frame injection on SCTE markers

Improved NVIDIA transcoder performance and stream density

Support for Ubuntu 20.04 Linux

SCTE logging API callback

Improved RCA statistics

ZEN Master

Geographical system mapping

SCTE logging and alerting

Event export to Kafka data streaming platform

Multiple transcoding GPU support

WebRTC monitoring

Expanded redundancy architecture

The virtual program will present unique opportunities to learn from Zixi leadership, distinguished customers and SDVP technology partners including:

Virtual Customer and Partner Meetings – September 14 th through September 18 th , existing and prospective clients will have the opportunity to conduct virtual meetings with the Zixi team where they can dive deeper into the latest platform features through individualized demonstrations of the Zixi software, and discuss business applications to meet their specific live streaming software use cases. To schedule a meeting with the Zixi Sales team, please click here.

– through , existing and prospective clients will have the opportunity to conduct virtual meetings with the Zixi team where they can dive deeper into the latest platform features through individualized demonstrations of the Zixi software, and discuss business applications to meet their specific live streaming software use cases. To schedule a meeting with the Zixi Sales team, please click here. It's Zixi or It's Not: Advantages of the Zixi SDVP – Zixi's Executive Chairman and CEO Gordon Brooks will explain the different elements of the Zixi SDVP: the preeminent Zixi Protocol and 16 supported protocols, the Zixi Video Solutions Stack, ZEN Master Control Plane, and the Zixi Enabled Network of integrated technology partners. Brooks will explain how each of the four components allow the broadcaster video network to be intelligently and centrally managed using software and integrated devices, across IP networks, industry protocols, different cloud providers and edge devices for a truly unique live video solution.

– Zixi's Executive Chairman and CEO will explain the different elements of the Zixi SDVP: the preeminent Zixi Protocol and 16 supported protocols, the Zixi Video Solutions Stack, ZEN Master Control Plane, and the Zixi Enabled Network of integrated technology partners. Brooks will explain how each of the four components allow the broadcaster video network to be intelligently and centrally managed using software and integrated devices, across IP networks, industry protocols, different cloud providers and edge devices for a truly unique live video solution. Zixi Enabled Network Panel: The Future of Live Streaming Over IP – Zixi will host a panel featuring industry-leading customers and partners discussing the latest challenges and opportunities facing broadcast media as the industry shifts towards virtualized IP-based distribution models for live video.

– Zixi will host a panel featuring industry-leading customers and partners discussing the latest challenges and opportunities facing broadcast media as the industry shifts towards virtualized IP-based distribution models for live video. Remote Monitoring & Operations with Zixi's ZEN Master – Learn how to virtualize your streaming infrastructure with Zixi's award-winning ZEN Master control plane. ZEN Master is the live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that enables Zixi users to manage large-scale configuration and monitoring of the Zixi Enabled Network, Zixi's live streaming platform, devices and appliances. With ZEN Master, media organizations can extend their reach, increase production speed and dramatically reduce operational costs.

– Learn how to virtualize your streaming infrastructure with Zixi's award-winning ZEN Master control plane. ZEN Master is the live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that enables Zixi users to manage large-scale configuration and monitoring of the Zixi Enabled Network, Zixi's live streaming platform, devices and appliances. With ZEN Master, media organizations can extend their reach, increase production speed and dramatically reduce operational costs. Partner Demonstrations of Zixi-Integrated Video Solutions – Zixi will feature demonstrations from a selection of partners in the Zixi Enabled Network of over 200+ integrated technology partners. Learn from industry leading companies like Sencore, Evrideo and others as they demonstrate their Zixi-integrated solutions for broadcast industry professionals looking to live stream over IP.

– Zixi will feature demonstrations from a selection of partners in the Zixi Enabled Network of over 200+ integrated technology partners. Learn from industry leading companies like Sencore, Evrideo and others as they demonstrate their Zixi-integrated solutions for broadcast industry professionals looking to live stream over IP. More to come

"With Covid-19 impacting events in to 2021, we are going to miss meeting with our customers and partners at IBC this year but are committed to delivering a world class virtual event in its place," said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO, Zixi. "Zixi customers have been forced to quickly and dramatically change how they deliver their services, and we look forward to demonstrating how we have been very successful helping them continue to operate but also provide new offerings for growth."

For the latest details surrounding Zixi's virtual IBC showcase, please visit https://zixi.com/webinars/zixi-delivers-virtual-showcase/

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master , a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 200 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com.

For more information, contact:

Zixi: [email protected]

Amy Swallow, Bubble Agency, +44 (0) 7872 831167, [email protected]

Denise Williams, Bubble Agency, +1 (0)503 806 0755, [email protected]

SOURCE Zixi

Related Links

https://zixi.com/

