Zixi Showcases Global Leading IP Broadcast Solutions At IBC2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over IP, today announced that September 13th through to the 17th at IBC2019 on stand F11 in Hall 14, the company will be featuring extensive existing and new functionalities from the cutting edge ZEN Master stream orchestration and management system and core Zixi Platform.

At IBC2019, Zixi will be exhibiting capabilities such as:

Enhanced ZEN Master integration with AWS, GCP and Azure – Users can connect, monitor and manage Zixi Broadcasters on their AWS, Google Cloud and Azure instances within ZEN Master, providing streamlined operations

– Users can connect, monitor and manage Zixi Broadcasters on their AWS, Google Cloud and Azure instances within ZEN Master, providing streamlined operations Universal origination live transcoding in 4k – From a single mezzanine source, Zixi transcodes live 4k video to adaptive bitrates and codecs and then packages them into Zixi or other industry standard formats, such as MPEG DASH, HLS, and RTMP for delivery to CDNs, digital MVPDs, IRDs, social media and more – all managed through Zixi's ZEN Master

– From a single mezzanine source, Zixi transcodes live video to adaptive bitrates and codecs and then packages them into Zixi or other industry standard formats, such as MPEG DASH, HLS, and RTMP for delivery to CDNs, digital MVPDs, IRDs, social media and more – all managed through Zixi's ZEN Master Extended content and business analytics – Zixi offers robust network, transport, content quality, and business impact analytics with alerts so any issues are immediately identified and located for rapid root cause analysis and resolution

– Zixi offers robust network, transport, content quality, and business impact analytics with alerts so any issues are immediately identified and located for rapid root cause analysis and resolution Machine learning predictive analytics – Zixi employs machine learning to estimate encoded video quality (ePSNR) without analyzing the source video, providing predictive alerts protecting the quality of experience

– Zixi employs machine learning to estimate encoded video quality (ePSNR) without analyzing the source video, providing predictive alerts protecting the quality of experience Sequenced hitless failover over hybrid IP networks – The Zixi Platform applies a multiple alignment algorithm that works much like DNA sequence alignment, in order to reconstruct the original sequence of IP packets that best recreates the original stream fragments from a blend of internet, fiber, satellite, cellular, or any other IP connections for 99.999%+ reliability

– The Zixi Platform applies a multiple alignment algorithm that works much like DNA sequence alignment, in order to reconstruct the original sequence of IP packets that best recreates the original stream fragments from a blend of internet, fiber, satellite, cellular, or any other IP connections for 99.999%+ reliability Bonded hitless failover over hybrid IP networks – Zixi's unique and dynamic network bonding capability can blend internet, fiber, satellite, cellular, or any other IP connections to form a virtual bonded network that is optimized for low-latency and 99.999% broadcast-quality reliability and intelligently manages fluctuating bandwidth, packet loss and latency differences of individual connections in real-time to choose the optimal path over IP

– Zixi's unique and dynamic network bonding capability can blend internet, fiber, satellite, cellular, or any other IP connections to form a virtual bonded network that is optimized for low-latency and 99.999% broadcast-quality reliability and intelligently manages fluctuating bandwidth, packet loss and latency differences of individual connections in real-time to choose the optimal path over IP Highly customizable reporting – ZEN Master offers customizable granular reporting, including usage reports, status summaries, and up-time and outage reporting, providing both customers and partners the key data necessary to optimize their operations

– ZEN Master offers customizable granular reporting, including usage reports, status summaries, and up-time and outage reporting, providing both customers and partners the key data necessary to optimize their operations Rich automation and scheduling capabilities – Organize and schedule repetitive tasks to optimize content publishing and broadcaster operations for increased operational scale, improve staff efficiencies, and optimize spend on cloud resources

– Organize and schedule repetitive tasks to optimize content publishing and broadcaster operations for increased operational scale, improve staff efficiencies, and optimize spend on cloud resources Visualization such as diagraming, mapping and grids – ZEN Master's sophisticated and customizable UI allows users to view channels, grid-based object and resource monitoring, etc. globally and at scale

– ZEN Master's sophisticated and customizable UI allows users to view channels, grid-based object and resource monitoring, etc. globally and at scale Zixi RIST Protocol support – Zixi supports the RIST TR-06-1 and proposed TR-06-2 standards with a robust implementation that takes advantage of our long experience and proven protocol stack

"Zixi continues to experience phenomenal customer adoption and growth worldwide," said Gordon Brooks, Executive Chairman and CEO, Zixi. "We look forward to meeting with our existing and new customers and partners at IBC to demonstrate the new features and capabilities we have developed for them and find out what other challenges and opportunities they have as the market continues to evolve."

Zixi will also be hosting and participating in a variety of IBC events to demonstrate our unique interoperability:

IBC Content Everywhere Panel Discussion: On Saturday, September 14 th at 4:30PM in the Content Everywhere Hub, Zixi will host a panel featuring partners and customers who have integrated with and utilized the Emmy-winning Zixi software. The panel will be moderated by Zixi's VP of Business Development, Eric Bolten , and will feature distinguished decisionmakers from Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Turner Europe , Comcast CTS and Verizon. Discussion topics will include: the unique interoperability of the Zixi Enabled Network and value of joint solutions, the advantages of using Zixi's proven protocol and control plane ZEN Master to distribute and manage live linear streams at scale, the industry challenges of security, low latency, the difficulties of live transcoding, and Zixi's unique ability to provide hitless failover and bonding across different IP networks.

On at in the Content Everywhere Hub, Zixi will host a panel featuring partners and customers who have integrated with and utilized the Emmy-winning Zixi software. The panel will be moderated by Zixi's VP of Business Development, , and will feature distinguished decisionmakers from Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, , Comcast CTS and Verizon. Discussion topics will include: the unique interoperability of the Zixi Enabled Network and value of joint solutions, the advantages of using Zixi's proven protocol and control plane ZEN Master to distribute and manage live linear streams at scale, the industry challenges of security, low latency, the difficulties of live transcoding, and Zixi's unique ability to provide hitless failover and bonding across different IP networks. Google Partner Pavilion: On Sunday, September 15 th and Monday, September 16 th , from 9:30 – 6:00 PM , Zixi will demonstrate native integration with the Google Cloud Platform in the Google Partner Pavilion, in stand #E01 in Hall 14. As part of our participation, Zixi's Eric Bolten will be giving a presentation on Zixi contribution and distribution using Google Cloud Platform in the Google Theater on Monday at 11:00 AM .

On and , from 9:30 – , Zixi will demonstrate native integration with the Google Cloud Platform in the Google Partner Pavilion, in stand #E01 in Hall 14. As part of our participation, Zixi's will be giving a presentation on Zixi contribution and distribution using Google Cloud Platform in the Google Theater on Monday at . RIST Forum Panel & Happy Hour: As a founding member of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) Activity Group and the TR-06 specification from the Video Services Forum, Zixi will be co-sponsoring a happy hour for the RIST Forum Monday, September 16 th from 5:30 - 6:30PM in G.106. On Tuesday September 19 th , Zixi CTO Uri Avni will be featured on the RIST Forum IP Showcase Panel in the IP Showcase Conference Hall E.106-107 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM .

As a founding member of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) Activity Group and the TR-06 specification from the Video Services Forum, Zixi will be co-sponsoring a happy hour for the RIST Forum from in G.106. On , Zixi CTO will be featured on the RIST Forum IP Showcase Panel in the IP Showcase Conference Hall E.106-107 from 12:00 – . Joint Partner Solutions: Gigcasters, provider of software tools and integrated solutions to execute complex live, linear and on-demand workflows, and Cerberus Tech, a global services company dedicated to IP in broadcast, will demonstrate their Zixi-integrated offerings daily on-site in the Zixi stand.

From 4:30 to 6:00 PM on Friday, September 13th and Sunday September 15th, Zixi will be hosting a reception at stand F11 in Hall 14 with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and welcome all to come and meet with the Zixi team, fellow customers, and technology partners.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise software platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over IP. The company offers the Zixi Platform for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a cloud-based platform that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 100 OEM and service providers and serves well over 500 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 10,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

