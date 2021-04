ZK International Adds Award-Winning Sales & Marketing Strategist, Susan Kilkenny, As Its Senior Strategic Marketing Advisor

WENZHOU, China, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) ("ZKIN", "ZK International" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce Susan Kilkenny has joined the Company as a Senior Strategic Marketing Advisor to xSigma Entertainment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

Miss Kilkenny is an out-of-the-box brand builder and revenue driver, currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Integrated Sales & Marketing for the iconic, global Maxim Media brand. Prior to joining Maxim's leadership team, Miss Kilkenny designed and implemented successful insights-driven growth strategies for multiple premium and luxury brands across the media, tech and lifestyle sectors, including Vogue, Harry Winston, wealthengine.com and domino.com.

"I could not be more excited to join xSigma Entertainment in a marketing advisory role. From online gaming to NFTs to Crypo trading, the incredible team there is clearly focused on exciting growth industries and I'm looking forward to contributing to the success of the team and the growth of the xSigma Entertainment brand."

"We are thrilled to have Miss Kilkenny join the best in class team at ZK International with the goal of assisting the Company in building the xSigma Entertainment brand," said Jiancong Huang, Chairman of the Company. "Her depth of experience and creative mindset are invaluable as we look to build our Entertainment & Gaming division."

xSigma Entertainment was established to identify and acquire online gaming assets, today announcing a two stage financing commitment of $50 million in MaximBet, an innovative sports betting and iGaming challenger brand readying to rapidly scale its U.S. operations in 2021.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based engineering company building and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, ZKIN owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards.

ZKIN's core business is to engineer and manufacture patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that effectively deliver high quality, highly-sustainable and environmentally sound drinkable water to the Chinese, Asia and European markets. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 Billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which has been stated to be 70% unfit for human contact.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

About XSigma Entertainment Limited

XSigma Entertainment Limited, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. It was established as part of xSigma's integrated network of companies focused on developing and investing in innovative software technology platforms. XSigma Entertainment's mandate is to acquire assets in the high-growth US gaming market. XSigma Entertainment aims to increase shareholder value by targeting and investing in early stage online gambling businesses that are poised for exponential growth and exits.

