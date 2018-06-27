ZK International Hosts Annual Foshan Stainless Steel Committee Stainless Steel Pipe Industry Conference

The Foshan Stainless Steel Committee is one of the largest metal industry committees in China focused on promoting and regulating the stainless steel industry. The purpose of this event was to improve communication, exchange ideas, and create collaboration among all companies within the supply chain. ZK International was invited to host and present at the event and share its vision on the industry with over 400 representatives that are current and potential customers of the Company's proprietary piping and fittings.

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman of ZK International, commented, "It was an honor to be recognized by the Foshan Stainless Steel Committee as a leader within our industry in China. With our industry-leading proprietary technology and decades of industrial experiences, ZK is well positioned to lead the industry by uniting upstream and downstream companies. Access to over 400 representatives gives us the potential to market our products as well as potentially expand our supply chain opportunities through our subsidiary XSigma. My team and I will continue to have a strong, active voice in the industry, to educate the community on the competitive advantages of stainless steel piping as compared to copper and plastic pipe that are causing health issues to our people in China."

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is preparing to capitalize on the $850 billion commitment made by the Chinese Government to improve the quality of water, which in its current supply state is 70% unfit for human contact. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube" and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.



For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: +1 (212) 896-1242

ZKInternational@KCSA.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zk-international-hosts-annual-foshan-stainless-steel-committee-stainless-steel-pipe-industry-conference-300673099.html

SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

