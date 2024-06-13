ZKH Group Limited Announces US$50 Million Share Repurchase Program

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million of its American Depositary Shares over the next 12 months, ending on June 13, 2025.

The share repurchases may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and will be implemented in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance. ‎

Mr. Eric Long Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZKH, said, "The share repurchase program underscores our confidence in ZKH's business growth and future value creation potential. We will remain committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth and enhancing shareholder value."

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, dedicated to propelling the MRO industry's digital transformation to drive cost reduction and efficiency improvement industry-wide. Leveraging its outstanding product selection and recommendation capabilities, ZKH provides digitalized, one-stop MRO procurement solutions that enable its customers to transparently and efficiently access a wide selection of quality products at competitive prices. ZKH also facilitates timely and reliable product delivery with professional fulfillment services. By catering specifically to the needs of MRO suppliers and customers through its unmatched digital infrastructure, ZKH empowers all participants in the value chain to achieve more.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.zkh.com.

