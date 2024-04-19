ZKH Group Limited Files Its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKH Group Limited ("ZKH" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") procurement service platform in China, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 19, 2024. The annual report in electronic format is accessible on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zkh.com as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

For those who prefer hard copies, the Company will provide the annual report, containing audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge to shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, ZKH Group Limited, 7/F, Tower 4, Libao Plaza, No. 36 Shenbin Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, 201106, People's Republic of China.

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, dedicated to propelling the MRO industry's digital transformation to drive cost reduction and efficiency improvement industry-wide. Leveraging its outstanding product selection and recommendation capabilities, ZKH provides digitalized, one-stop MRO procurement solutions that enable its customers to transparently and efficiently access a wide selection of quality products at competitive prices. The Company also facilitates timely and reliable product delivery with professional fulfillment services. By catering specifically to the needs of MRO suppliers and customers through its unmatched digital infrastructure, the Company empowers all participants in the value chain to achieve more.

