zkLink Nova Unifies Liquidity On-Chain with Token Merge Event

Currently, Nova has achieved asset aggregation, allowing users to deposit native assets from various L2 networks onto Nova for cross-chain asset trading. However, having the same assets from these networks shown as different tokens on Nova (i.e. USDC.arbi, USDC.Linea, etc.) can hinder users' trading experience. As such, Nova has deployed "MergeToken" smart contracts to consolidate assets of the same value from different chains on Nova into a single token (e.g. USDC.arbi, USDC.Linea merge into USDC). The first tokens to merge are stablecoins USDC, USDT, DAI; followed by wBTC and other tokens upon projects' requests.

The token merge process will be managed by a prestigious governance committee of 12 prominent projects and institutions including Wintermute, Particle Network, Skynet Trading, Flowtraders, Ascensive Assets, Republic Crypto, Efficient Frontier, SIG, USDV, Layer Bank, Redstone Oracles and Manta Network. This committee will review and approve or deny the proposals to merge additional tokens into Nova's L3 infrastructure—decentralizing decision making and preventing autonomous control.

"We're setting the precedent for a practice that we hope more projects will adopt to make the web3 trading environment friendlier. Support from the governance committee underscores token merge's legitimate potential to unlock new DeFi use cases." said Vince Yang, CEO and co-founder of zkLink. "Our liquidity pool from MergeToken provides the industry's most flexible, secure resource that cuts the frustration of fragmented stablecoin transfers, especially useful as more RWAs & LRTs go on-chain."

MergeToken allows zkLink developers to deploy dApps that take full advantage of consolidated liquidity for tokens of the same value, expanding the kinds of use cases projects can offer and fosters more growth to encourage cross-chain user interaction. Nova will serve as the network on which assets of the same value can be combined into a single token—boosting liquidity of the Nova network as well as overall L2 ecosystem.

When users deposit into MergeToken smart contracts, users will gain the equivalent value of unified tokens. On the other hand, unified tokens deposited into the same contract will be burned and the user will receive the original source tokens of the same value.

MergeToken contracts are upgradable to meet new token unification requirements given Nova's expansion in connecting different networks. Through voting on a multi-sig safe wallet, the governance committee approves the upgrade to add or remove tokens on the MergeToken contract. To prevent the risk from malicious upgrading, the contract will follow a multi-party signature requiring 2/3 vote for passage moving forward.

Learn more about the Token Merge ceremony in the official web page .

About zkLink

Dedicated to unifying liquidity and scaling the Ethereum ecosystem, zkLink is pioneering Aggregated Rollup solutions to bridge the ecosystem siloes within the blockchain space. By facilitating a more interconnected, efficient, and accessible digital asset environment, zkLink is driving forward the vision of a unified and decentralized blockchain ecosystem without boundaries.

About zkLink Nova

zkLink Nova is the pioneering Aggregated Layer 3 Rollup zkEVM network that brings unprecedented liquidity and asset aggregation to Ethereum and its Layer 2 Rollups. Built with ZK Stack and zkLink Nexus, it leverages ZK Proofs to enhance scalability and security. Developers enjoy an open platform for deploying Solidity smart contracts and instantly tapping into integrated networks like Arbitrum and zkSync. Nova simplifies DeFi by presenting a unified ecosystem for users and DApps, promoting a seamless blockchain experience.

