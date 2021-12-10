ZKSwap Is Giving Away 150K ZKS Tokens to CMC Community

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKSwap is distributing 150,000 ZKS tokens among CMC community members (worth over $60,000) during 08:00, Dec 8th, 2021 to 08:00, Dec 15th, 2021 (UTC). And users are eligible to quickly grab the share of this promising token For FREE.

ZKSwap is a Layer2 DEX protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain but looking to solve some of the blockchains existing problems and make for a better experience for end users.

Here are some benefits of ZKSwap:

Supports 0 Gas Fee Transactions. Gas fees have been the major source of friction between users and the Ethereum blockchain, and ZKSwap is keen to solve that problem.

100% DEX Platform. Users fully own their assets, and it's as decentralized as it gets. No third-party authorization required, just users and their secure account.

Users are fast realizing the prospects of this token and adoption is growing daily. And users can own some of this promising ZKSwap tokens just by participating today.

Here's how to participate in this Airdrop:

Add ZKSwap(ZKS) to Watchlist on CoinMarketCap Click here to add ZKS Follow ZKSwap on Twitter Join ZKSwap Telegram Channel [Optional] Try out ZKSwap V3.0 testnet ( https://v3.zks.app/ ) and connect the ERC-20 wallet. Please make sure to submit the same address later.

At the end of the Airdrop campaign, 5,000 random winners who complete all required tasks will receive 30 ZKS per person. We will issue all rewards within one week after the campaign ends. – The rewards will be distributed to the ERC-20 wallet address.

ABOUT ZKSwap

ZKSwap is a layer 2-based decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) using the ZK-Rollups technology with an automated market maker (AMM) model. ZKSwap V2 supports 0 gas fee transfer/transaction and unlimited token listing while increasing liquidity and ensuring the timely execution of orders. Through the upcoming V3, ZKSwap will introduce a series of NFT-centered features, further explore cross-chain deployment with BSC and Solana, implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups, and bring the community more layer 2-based products.

