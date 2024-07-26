ZLB23 AT THE LEELA PALACE BENGALURU RECOGNISED AS THE BEST BAR IN INDIA AT ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS 2024

Ranked #40 at this year's Awards, ZLB23 is the only Indian bar in Asia's Top 50

MUMBAI, India, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in February 2023, ZLB23, the Kyoto inspired speakeasy bar housed at The Leela Palace Bengaluru earns global recognition as it enters the coveted Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024 list. Recognised as 'The Best Bar in India' and ranked #40 at this year's awards, it is the only Indian Bar in Asia's Top 50. This trendsetting bar tucked away in the environs of The Leela Palace Bengaluru is the youngest and first ever Indian hotel bar to have achieved this unique distinction and is also the country's only speakeasy in the five-star luxury hotel category.

Established as the most sought-after space for curated, exclusive and original experiences, ZLB23 has been home to a series of innovations like playing host to over 30 international bar takeovers and thereby creating a community of camaraderie amongst the industry at a global level.

The Leela pioneered curated luxury experiences across its city palaces and resorts. The fine artistry and craftsmanship at The Leela properties have elevated Indian hospitality onto the global stage. Notably, ZLB23 is the sole Indian bar in the top 50 and is a testament to the brand's endeavour to lead and inspire for a greater impact in the Indian Food and Beverage luxury ecosystem.

ZLB23 has travelled Internationally by conducting bar takeovers in Asia. Adding to the overall experience one would get at ZLB23, it has also conceptualised and presented Magnetic Music S01 & S02, a platform for budding and established artists.

Preserved through the ages by a keeper of secrets and a legend herself, the secret hideaway, Zia's Lounge Bar, – ZLB23. The hideout's surreal decor and theatrical concoctions evoke an absinthe dream. With its hidden entrance, vintage décor and speakeasy style, it transports guests back in time to the era of Prohibition. The skilled mixologists have crafted a menu of prohibition cocktails, each with its own unique flavour and story. These might sound classic but are futuristic in taste, look and sense, such as the Kyoto Autumn which pays homage to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Asia's 50 Best Bars was launched in 2016 with the purpose of showcasing the best and most innovative talent in the region's drinks industry. The annual ranking is based on the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, comprising 265 of the most knowledgeable and travelled members of the bar industry, drinks media and mixology experts from across Asia. The well-structured voting system and procedures, which are overseen by global adjudication company Deloitte, ensures the list and awards have a credibility and influence that is renowned across the globe.

The Academy spans 14 territories and dozens of cities across the continent, reflecting the relative development and importance of bar scenes in different locations. Asia's 50 Best Bars takes in seven voting regions, covering the following destinations: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau, Mainland China, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The list reflects the diversity of the drinking scene in Asia, with cocktail bars in large hotels, backstreet speakeasies, tiki places, whisky bars and venues that major on wine and beer all included in the ranking. Drawing its strengths from the eclectic tastes of its panel of experts, who possess an undeniable intuition for detecting new trends and talents, Asia's 50 Best Bars is the most authoritative and prestigious survey of cocktail tastes in the continent. Asia's 50 Best Bars is part of the 50 Best brand, published by William Reed.

The Leela is the epitome of Indian luxury hospitality that celebrates cuisines, culture, diversity, art and traditions and aims to provide unique experiences to the new-age travellers.

About The Leela Palace Bengaluru

The Leela Palace Bengaluru has been ranked as Asia's #4 and India's #1 City hotels by Travel + Leisure's Worlds Best Awards 2024.

The Leela Palace Bengaluru is a decadent palace, nestled amidst nine acres of lush gardens featuring six floors of elegant and spacious 357 rooms and suites. Built in an art-deco form drawing inspiration from the architectural style of the Royal Palace of Mysore and the palaces of the Vijayanagar Empire, its copper domes, arches, and ornate ceilings reflect the grandeur of palaces of a bygone era. The new hotel offers a host of restaurants, bars and The Royal Club, a hotel within a hotel providing highly personalised business and leisure services complemented by five daily meal presentations at The Royal Club Lounge. The hotel is near business districts, the cosmopolitan 100ft road, Indiranagar with easy access to the city centre MG Road.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates twelve award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Kovalam and Ashtamudi. The Leela has a strong pipeline of future projects. The brand celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. In 2024, the brand has once again been featured in the top 3 World's Best Hotel Brands, after the recognition in 2023. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

