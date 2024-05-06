Available in several colorways and accessory finishes, the new refrigerators offer 28% more capacity than counter-depth models

RENO, Nev., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life's most memorable meals start in the refrigerator: one that can easily store the harvest of a family grocery haul, leftovers from an incredible dinner party and a week's worth of meal-prep containers all in one place. That's why ZLINE , the attainable luxury brand that revolutionized drop shipping kitchen and bath appliances, today announced a new addition to its French Door Refrigeration offerings: the ZLINE 36 in. 28.9 cu. ft. Standard-Depth French Door External Water Dispenser Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker.

ZLINE Launches Standard-Depth French Door Refrigerators, Offering Home Cooks More Space, Design Flexibility and Style

The new standard-depth refrigerators increase food storage space, making it easier than ever for home cooks to store and prepare meals for friends and family with an additional 5 inches of depth and over 6 extra cubic feet of capacity totaling 28.9 cu. ft. of storage. Spill-resistant glass shelves, dual crisper drawers, a full-width pantry drawer and adjustable door bins are perfectly paired to keep all essentials fresh and organized. Two full-extension and full-width drawers in the freezer comfortably store frozen items of multiple shapes and sizes.

"At ZLINE, more refrigeration space translates to something very simple: more of what matters," said Andrew Zuro, founder and president of ZLINE. "With the addition of standard-depth options to our French Door Refrigeration lineup, we're offering customers even more space for food and beverage storage, so they can spend less time packing and unpacking the refrigerator and more time creating one-of-a-kind home-cooked meals and lasting memories with friends and family in the kitchen."

In addition to ample storage space, the new refrigerator offers more design flexibility for modern kitchen layouts that require larger appliances to accommodate deep counters.

Additional features include:

Digital LED Display & LED Lights – The ADA-accessible LED control panel located on the refrigerator door makes it easy to adjust temperatures, engage a child lock and navigate multiple menu items, while eight built-in LED lights throughout the refrigerator and freezer illuminate the appliance.





– The ADA-accessible LED control panel located on the refrigerator door makes it easy to adjust temperatures, engage a child lock and navigate multiple menu items, while eight built-in LED lights throughout the refrigerator and freezer illuminate the appliance. External Water and Ice Dispenser plus Dual Ice Makers – Fresh, filtered water is available via a sleek in-door dispenser that fits containers up to 10 inches tall. Ice is available via the front dispenser and a secondary ice maker in the freezer.





– Fresh, filtered water is available via a sleek in-door dispenser that fits containers up to 10 inches tall. Ice is available via the front dispenser and a secondary ice maker in the freezer. Super Cool and Super Freeze Modes – With two specific mode settings, users can save time by quickly chilling food with unique functions that automatically set the refrigerator temperature to 34°F and freezer to -7°F, perfect for a last-minute get-together .





– With two specific mode settings, users can save time by quickly chilling food with unique functions that automatically set the refrigerator temperature to 34°F and freezer to -7°F, perfect for a last-minute get-together Dual Cooling – This feature separates refrigerator and freezer systems to provide efficient cooling while ensuring air and odors are not mixed between compartments.





– This feature separates refrigerator and freezer systems to provide efficient cooling while ensuring air and odors are not mixed between compartments. ENERGY STAR® Rated – The refrigerators offer superior insulation coupled with a top-tier sealed cooling system to maximize energy efficiency.

The new standard-depth refrigerators are available in 11 configurations of fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel and Black Stainless Steel with Polished Gold, Matte Black and Champagne Bronze handle finishes, in addition to Polished Gold and Champagne Bronze square handles. The refrigerators are now available at Home Depot , Lowe's , Wayfair , and The Range Hood Store .

For more information on the brand, visit: zlinekitchen.com/ .

About ZLINE

Founded in 2007 by Founder and President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based in Reno, Nevada, with additional locations in Tennessee and Ohio. ZLINE provides an elevated, luxury experience with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures at an attainable price. Each collection is meticulously designed and shipped by Zuro and his team here in the United States, and reflects the limitless beauty found in the unique elements of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada landscapes. With refined attention to detail and timeless style, ZLINE seamlessly enhances the spaces that mean the most.

SOURCE ZLINE