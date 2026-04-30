zMaticoo Expands Micro Series Ad Supply and Programmatic Capabilities to Help Advertisers Scale High-Engagement Mobile Reach

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- zMaticoo, an AI-driven programmatic advertising platform, today announced the expansion of its advertising supply coverage and programmatic activation capabilities across micro series inventory, enabling advertisers to scale campaigns in high-engagement mobile environments across the United States and other key global markets.

Micro series refers to 1–3 minute episodic video content designed for mobile viewing. As audience consumption habits continue to shift, AI-enabled content production reduces development costs, and in-app advertising (IAA) becomes an increasingly important monetization model, micro series has emerged as a fast-growing content category with rising commercial adoption.

zMaticoo stated that its micro series inventory now covers major regions including the United States, LATAM, Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Through unified SDK integration, the platform enables cross-market campaign execution with centralized reporting, brand safety controls, and multi-layer anti-fraud protections, supporting both brand and performance objectives.

"Micro series is becoming one of the most immersive mobile content formats, with strong user attention and extended session time," said a zMaticoo spokesperson. "By expanding programmatic access and improving infrastructure standards, we aim to help advertisers activate premium inventory efficiently while maintaining transparency, safety, and control."

Powered by advanced algorithms and AI capabilities, zMaticoo focuses on integrating multi-source data and media resources to enable real-time, full-funnel data management. The platform provides global advertisers and mobile developers with smarter, more efficient solutions for monetization and user growth, supporting a safer and more transparent mobile ecosystem.

About zMaticoo

zMaticoo is an AI-driven programmatic advertising platform that leverages advanced algorithms to integrate data and media resources, enabling real-time advertising management and delivering monetization and growth solutions for global advertisers and mobile developers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. zMaticoo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE zMaticoo