zMAX CARS Tour Welcomes Speedway Motorsports into Ownership Group

Speedway Motorsports, led by CEO Marcus Smith, joins Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks as co-owners of Southeast's premier late model series

zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock and Pro Late Model doubleheader takes place Friday, July 17 at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway

Tickets and parking are available at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The zMAX CARS Tour today announced the newest member to its star-studded ownership group with the addition of Speedway Motorsports, led by Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith. Today's announcement marks another chapter in the continuous growth for the zMAX CARS Tour, as Speedway Motorsports joins NASCAR icons Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks as co-owners of the Southeast's premier asphalt late model series.

Click here for photos/logos to support this release.

"The CARS Tour has grown leaps and bounds the past few years and welcoming Marcus into the ownership group is just another step in our effort to bring the best Late Model racing in America to as many people as possible," said zMAX CARS Tour co-owner Justin Marks. "Marcus' experience, perspective and business ecosystem will prove very valuable as the CARS Tour continues to establish itself as can't-miss short track racing."

A leading marketer, promotor and sponsor of motorsports entertainment, Speedway Motorsports was founded by NASCAR Hall of Famer Bruton Smith, who began his motorsports career promoting grassroots races across the Southeast. After building Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1960, Smith grew the company during the next several decades by building and acquiring nationally recognized race tracks from coast-to-coast. Speedway Motorsports also expanded with the creation of motorsports industry businesses including the Performance Racing Network (broadcasting), U.S. Legend Cars International (race car production) and SMI Properties (souvenir production and distribution).

Smith's son, Marcus, grew up working at Charlotte Motor Speedway and joined the track full time in corporate sales after college in 1996. He moved into the role of director for Speedway Motorsports in 2004, then in 2008, Smith was promoted to the dual role of Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Operating Officer as well as President and General Manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. In 2015, Smith was named CEO of Speedway Motorsports. Today, he oversees the ownership and operations of 11 innovative motorsports entertainment facilities with a portfolio of 15 NASCAR Cup Series race weekends, plus NHRA, World of Outlaws and IndyCar events, car shows, music festivals and more.

"Since the creation of U.S. Legend Cars International in 1992, Speedway Motorsports has been committed to grassroots racing and developing the next generation of NASCAR drivers," said Smith. "This investment with the zMAX CARS Tour is a logical next step for us to help Legend Car drivers move to late models and then to NASCAR's national series, while continuing to maximize a fantastic marketing platform for our zMAX line of automotive additives.

Today's announcement comes as the zMAX CARS Late Model Stock and Pro Late Model divisions prepare for a doubleheader this Friday, July 17, at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Since re-opening with the Racetrack Revival in 2022, North Wilkesboro has been a premier stop annually on the zMAX CARS Tour circuit.

Friday's doubleheader will include the Spears Manufacturing 75 Pro Late Model race (6:00 p.m.) followed by the Skyline National Bank 100 (8:00 p.m.). Gates open Friday at 2:00 p.m. ET for NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying. Advance tickets are available online at www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com and at the NWS ticket office Friday.

For more information on the zMAX CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the zMAX CARS Pro Late Model Tour, visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking "CARS Tour" on Facebook, following @CARSTour on X and scrolling through photos on Instagram @cars_tour.

Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704-662-9212.

Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

For more information on the zMAX CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the zMAX CARS Pro Late Model Tour, visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking "CARS Tour" on Facebook, following @CARSTour on X (formerly known as Twitter) and scrolling through photos on Instagram at cars_tour.

Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC at 704-662-9212.

SOURCE SMISC Holdings, LLC