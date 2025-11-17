Znode Announces Enhanced Commerce Connector, Now with Data Exchanges for Enterprise System Integration

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Znode, the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform, announces the release of an enhanced Commerce Connector. The updated release introduces Data Exchanges, expanding Znode's native integration capabilities for connecting to enterprise systems. The enhancement allows manufacturers and distributors to integrate Znode with ERP, CRM, PIM, and other business systems.

The Commerce Connector serves as Znode's native integration engine, enabling easier integrations without third-party middleware. With the addition of Data Exchanges, administrators can configure, automate, and log data integrations directly in the Znode Administration Console. This enhancement reduces reliance on custom code and IT support and eases integration administration.

"ERPs are the heart of every manufacturer and distributor. These companies depend on accurate, real-time data to be displayed in an ecommerce experience," said Tom Flierl, Chief Commercial Officer at Znode. "The Commerce Connector provides a flexible way to connect with ERPs, PIMs, CRMS, and other systems. It simplifies integration management and reduces long-term maintenance costs."

Built for Manufacturers and Distributors

The Commerce Connector supports connectivity across key enterprise systems that drive B2B ecommerce operations. Data Exchanges handle real-time or scheduled data flows for products, pricing, inventory, customers, and orders. Administrators gain visibility through configurable mapping and monitoring tools, reducing integration risk and improving operational efficiency.

Benefits for Manufacturers and Distributors

Faster ecommerce deployments through streamlined integrations

Lower implementation costs with reduced custom development

Improved data accuracy across enterprise systems

Greater flexibility to adapt workflows as requirements evolve

Support for multi-store and multi-ERP environments

Native Integration Layer Built on Znode's API-First Architecture

The Commerce Connector operates as a scalable, secure integration layer within Znode's API-first architecture. Native connectors use modern authentication protocols and deploy as lightweight extensions. This approach ensures performance, maintainability, and alignment with enterprise standards.

Data Exchanges Inside the Commerce Connector

Data Exchanges are configuration-driven components that manage the flow of data between Znode and connected systems. Administrators define source connections, mapping logic, and destination rules within the Administration Console.

Capabilities include:

Data mapping to align Znode fields with ERP, CRM, and PIM attributes

Transformation to format values for destination system requirements

Scheduling and automation for real-time or scheduled data flows

Monitoring and management within the Administration Console

Scalability to support large data volumes across multi-store environments

Extensibility through APIs and configuration for unique business needs

By combining Data Exchanges with Znode's API-first architecture, the enhanced Commerce Connector provides greater control over system integrations. The update reinforces Znode as the distributed SaaS ecommerce platform built for manufacturers and distributors who expect more—because B2B deserves the best.

About Znode

Znode ( znode.com ) is the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform. Leading manufacturers and distributors choose Znode for its extensible API-first architecture, configurable B2B features, and unlimited scale. Znode is a distributed SaaS product of Amla Commerce, Inc. ( amla.io ).

Media Contact

Allison Gugala

Marketing Director

Znode

[email protected]

SOURCE Znode (A Product of Amla Commerce, Inc.)