Znode Partners with Unbound Commerce to Extend B2B Ecommerce into Mobile Apps

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Znode, the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform, today announced a partnership with Unbound Commerce, a leading provider of commerce-enabled app solutions. The partnership enables Znode customers to extend their ecommerce experiences into native iOS and Android apps designed for wholesale buyers.

Znode partners with Unbound Commerce Unbound Commerce mobile app POC built with Znode APIs

Unbound Commerce specializes in building mobile applications for manufacturers and distributors that drive engagement and conversions. Using Znode's headless API architecture, Unbound Commerce has developed a mobile app that demonstrates how Znode's powerful B2B functionality can be extended into mobile environments.

"Unbound is a proven leader in mobile app development," said Tom Flierl, Chief Commercial Officer at Znode. "This partnership gives Znode customers a trusted option for delivering a modern, mobile-first buying experience utilizing Znode's headless, API-first architecture. It is a great example of the flexibility and extensibility of Znode."

As mobile becomes an increasingly essential channel for B2B sales, buyers expect the same convenience and functionality from apps that they experience on the web. A Znode-integrated app can help manufacturers and distributors provide an "in the field" experience that supports real-time inventory, personalized pricing, and streamlined ordering.

"Znode's API-first architecture makes it easy to deliver seamless mobile commerce experiences," said Wilson Kerr, President of Sales and Business Development at Unbound Commerce. "We are excited to collaborate with Znode and help its customers take their B2B ecommerce operations mobile."

About Unbound Commerce

Unbound Commerce is a top-ranked provider of commerce-enabled app solutions for wholesale and retail clients. Unbound's unique hybrid platform approach means minimal IT work for clients and allows current ecommerce operations to be leveraged and extended into mobile apps. Since 2008, Unbound has built and deployed mobile commerce solutions for Chef's Warehouse, Pro Stock Hockey, Binny's Beverage Depot, 4 State Trucks, Top Flight Automotive, Cook and Boardman, Ashley Furniture, Shoe Carnival, Rockport, Equippers.com, Calenders.com, Finish Line, MillerCoors and nearly 600 other retail and wholesale businesses. For additional information, please visit www.unboundcommerce.com .

About Znode

Znode ( znode.com ) is the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform. Leading manufacturers and distributors choose Znode for its extensible API-first architecture, configurable B2B features, and unlimited scale. Znode is a distributed SaaS product of Amla Commerce, Inc. ( amla.io ).

