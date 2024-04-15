ZOA Energy Arrives at 7-Eleven, Inc. with an All-New Exclusive Flavor, Mango Splash

Customers can now get their hands on Mango Splash and enter to win a custom Ford Raptor from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a truckload of the new, exclusive flavor

IRVING, Texas, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. has joined forces with ZOA Energy®, the better-for-you energy drink company, to bring big flavor and bigger energy to participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide. Starting now, customers can head to their local 7-Eleven store to try the new flavor only available at 7-Eleven – Mango Splash, in addition ZOA Energy's core flavors like Tropical Punch, Strawberry Watermelon, Frosted Grape and Wild Orange.

7-Eleven, Inc. has joined forces with ZOA Energy®, the better-for-you energy drink company, to bring big flavor and bigger energy to participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.

Co-founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, ZOA Energy drinks taste great and provide functional benefits for sustained energy with immune system support from electrolytes, B and C vitamins, BCAAs and caffeine from green tea and green coffee beans.

"We're bringing big flavor and major Big Dwayne Energy to 7-Eleven stores nationwide along with this exclusive new flavor," said Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chief Energy Officer at ZOA Energy. "Our collaboration with 7-Eleven will make ZOA Energy products more readily available than ever. We can't wait to bring that kind of energy to our ZOA Warrior community and help them crush their everyday goals."

To celebrate the debut of ZOA Energy Mango Splash at 7-Eleven, customers can visit ZOA Energy's website now through April 30 to enter for a chance to win a custom ZOA Energy Ford F-150 Raptor with a bed full of ZOA Mango Splash and a 7-Eleven® gas gift card to fuel their day.*

"We love working with vendors like ZOA to create new and innovative items to excite our customers," said Jesus Delgado-Jenkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Merchandising Officer at 7-Eleven. "Knowing that most trips to our stores include a beverage purchase, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to get in on the ZOA craze that is sweeping the nation."

To find ZOA Energy's Mango Splash at 7-Eleven locations nationwide, visit the link here.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older who have a valid driver's license. Void in AK, HI, & where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins at 12 am ET on 3/1/24 and ends at 11:59 pm ET on 4/30/24. For full Official Rules, including prize, odds, and all details, click here. Sponsor: ZOA Energy, LLC, 1220 E. 5th Avenue, Suite A, Tampa, FL 33605.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements ––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.