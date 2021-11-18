WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOA Energy, a brand rooted in positivity, partnered with TikTok influencers JT Laybourne and Ed Delmore, known for their inspirational and uplifting content, this month to showcase how #KindnessCAN change the world. Together, they culminated the campaign with a 3-hour TikTok LIVE event on World Kindness Day to raise awareness that a kind word or simple gesture has the power to change someone's day. The live charity event touted as "one of the most impressive non-sponsored charity lives" on the TikTok platform raised $55,700 for the Made of Millions Foundation, a global nonprofit on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health.



ZOA Energy Hosts TikTok Live Event On World Kindness Day To Show What #KindnessCAN Do

During the LIVE event on Laybourne's TikTok, the global community came together in celebration of World Kindness Day, including renowned TikTokers such as Sheena Melwani, The Real Indian Dad, Blitz The Seahawk, Louie (St. Louis Blues Mascot), and the Utah Jazz Bear. Individuals from all walks of life joined the conversation about the importance of kindness, with Melwani also joining in to sing bars from her upcoming new album.



ZOA's partnership with Laybourne and Delmore has encouraged everyday warriors to reflect on what #KindnessCAN do through the power of positive actions, words, deeds, and self-reflection. To show the world just how powerful #KindnessCAN be, the duo went on a month-long journey of random acts of kindness both virtually and in-person to encourage the world to find kindness within themselves and for others. Making multiple stops at iconic California locations (Rodeo Drive, Santa Monica's 3rd Street Promenade, the LACMA Urban Light exhibit and the Hollywood Walk of Fame), the duo took to the streets with a freestanding mirror encouraging tourists and locals alike to find love for themselves with the request for the people to pay it forward with a ZOA challenge coin whenever the opportune moment presents itself.



Since then, the company took to social media to spotlight 12 everyday warriors with 12 Days of Kindness. ZOA featured the profiles of teachers, frontline workers, parents, and hardworking hands around the world to share stories of how kindness has impacted their daily lives. Every day, ZOA Energy posted a new profile on their website and social media leading up to World Kindness Day and the TikTok LIVE event on November 13.



"The World Kindness Day TikTok LIVE event was even more inspiring and humbling than I could've imagined," said Ed Delmore, ZOA partner and TikTok inspirator. "The entire kindness movement has been a life-changing experience and it was so incredible to hear the stories of the Everyday Warriors of our generation making a difference in their communities with true acts of kindness."



"ZOA is all about energy for a positive, healthy life. In these polarized times, the #KindnessCAN campaign has grown into a cultural movement, and we're proud to be part of the conversation," said Joen Choe, Chief Brand Officer at ZOA. "We're honored to have worked alongside the ZOA team, JT and Ed to help energize simple acts of #KindnessCAN in people's everyday lives."



For more information about #KindnessCAN, the TikTok LIVE event and ZOA Energy products please visit https://zoaenergy.com/ and follow the brand on Instagram @zoaenergy.



About ZOA Energy:

ZOA is the healthy energy drink created and developed by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman to bring more positive energy to everyday life. Created as a convenient, healthy solution for the unique challenges of today, ZOA was made to sustain with vitamins C for immunity, and vitamin B and natural caffeine for clean, enhanced energy. Follow the brand online at zoaenergy.com.



About Made of Millions

Made of Millions Foundation is a global mental health advocacy nonprofit on a mission to change how the world perceives mental health. Its platforms, events, campaigns and resources reach millions of sufferers around the world each year. For more information, please visit http://www.madeofmillions.com.



