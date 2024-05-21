ZOA Energy Partners with Gopuff to Bring Great Tasting Energy Drinks and Big Dwayne Energy to Doorsteps Nationwide

ZOA Energy drinks are now available via Gopuff in more than 1,000 cities across the U.S.

TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ZOA Energy proudly announces its partnership with Gopuff , the leading instant commerce company. This collaboration extends ZOA Energy's reach, delivering its uniquely formulated lineup of zero-sugar beverages to thousands of customers nationwide in as fast as 15 minutes.

Co-founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, ZOA Energy drinks are crafted to deliver great taste alongside functional benefits, providing sustained energy with immune system support. Combining electrolytes, B and C vitamins, BCAAs and caffeine sourced from green tea and green coffee beans, ZOA Energy offers a refreshing solution for those in need of balanced energy.

This distribution expansion follows ZOA Energy's successful debut at prominent retail chains including 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes, marking a significant milestone in the brand's mission to make better-for-you energy options readily available to its loyal Warrior community.

"It's a natural fit teaming up with a company that's just as on-the-go as the amazing community we've built around this brand," said John Galloway, Chief Executive Officer of ZOA Energy. "Beyond the innovative enhancements to our products, our team continues to find ways to meet customers with unmatched taste and function – exactly where they are."

Fan-favorite flavors currently available include Tropical Punch, Strawberry Watermelon, Frosted Grape, Wild Orange, Cherry Limeade, White Peach, Super Berry, Pineapple Coconut and– most recently, Mango Splash and Green Apple.

To find ZOA Energy on Gopuff, visit the link here or download the app. ZOA Energy products are also available at U.S. retailers, including 7-Eleven, Costco, Quick Trip, HEB, Meijer and Circle K. Online purchases can be made through ZOAEnergy.com and Amazon.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements ––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the leading Instant Commerce platform, bringing thousands of everyday products to customers in as fast as 15 minutes. Gopuff stores everything from household essentials and groceries to OTC medication and more within hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores across the U.S. and U.K. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff's unique, vertically integrated platform offers customers a seamless and consistently fast shopping experience. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

