ZOA Energy Powers Up Nationwide with a Major Expansion into Albertsons Companies Stores

ZOA Energy brings 'Big Dwayne Energy' to Albertsons Cos. stores

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOA Energy is thrilled to announce its expansion into the following Albertsons Cos. banner stores: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Market Street, Pak 'N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons.

The partnership with Albertsons Cos. underscores ZOA Energy's commitment to making its lineup of zero-sugar energy drinks accessible to even more consumers across the country.

"The momentum we've built over the past year has been incredible," said Rich Schuttenhelm, Head of Sales, ZOA Energy. "Launching in Albertsons Cos. stores is a significant milestone for ZOA Energy as we continue to expand our reach and provide more options to fuel our ZOA Warriors nationwide."

After a transformative 2023, which saw the introduction of an enhanced formula, new products and fresh packaging, ZOA Energy is poised for its most dynamic year yet. In 2023, 32% of ZOA's New Households were new to the Energy Drink Category, pulling in entirely new consumers to the category. The recent launch of the brand's bold new 2024 campaign, "Big Dwayne Energy," coupled with exciting new distribution channels, propels the brand forward as a leader in the growing energy drink space.

The rollout into Albertsons Cos. stores further cements the brand's brick-and-mortar presence. Consumers will now have even more opportunities to experience ZOA's great-tasting, zero-sugar energy drinks packed with B & C vitamins and electrolytes.

To find ZOA Energy at your nearest Albertsons Cos. store, utilize the Store Locator. ZOA Energy is available in more than 30,000 major retailers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit ZOAEnergy.com.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements ––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE ZOA Energy