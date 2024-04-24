ZOA Flexes its Big Dwayne Energy with Addition of Limited Edition Green Apple to Core Flavor Lineup

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, ZOA Energy brings a refreshing twist to its highly popular Zero Sugar beverages lineup. Introducing Green Apple— a bold new flavor, available online at ZOAEnergy.com and Amazon for pre-orders for a limited time.

Bursting with a crisp, zesty taste, Green Apple promises to invigorate taste buds and ignite energy levels without compromising quality. Infused with ZOA Energy's signature blend of B & C vitamins, electrolytes and zero sugar, Green Apple complements the brand's core flavors: Tropical Punch, Strawberry Watermelon, Frosted Grape, Wild Orange, Cherry Limeade, White Peach, Super Berry and Pineapple Coconut.

"We are thrilled to unveil a fresh new flavor that's perfect for our ZOA fans. This delicious new flavor tastes like you're biting into a crisp green apple, and we can't wait to share this great taste with our consumers," said Melanie Hellenga, Chief Marketing Officer of ZOA Energy. "Driven by innovation, over the past year, we've enhanced our formula, launched new products, and broadened our distribution channels to provide more great tasting flavors, accessible in more locations, for our ZOA Warriors."

ZOA Energy is a trusted brand founded by a team of health-conscious and fitness-forward professionals at the top of their fields—including Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, Chief Energy Officer; Dany Garcia, Chief Visionary Officer; Dave Rienzi, Chief Innovation Officer; and John Shulman, Chief Positivity Officer.

The brand's innovative formula touts 160mg of caffeine from green tea and green coffee beans. ZOA is formulated to bolster healthy immunity and concentration, while supplementing amino intake and giving consumers a smooth and balanced energetic feeling.

ZOA Energy products are available at U.S. retailers, including 7-Eleven, Costco, Quick Trip, HEB, Meijer, and Circle K, as well as Couche Tard, Federated Co-Op Gas Convenience & Grocery, Costco, Circle K, and other locations in Canada. Online purchases can be made through ZOAEnergy.com and Amazon.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world's potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and pre-workout supplements ––all of which are made with high-quality ingredients, featuring great taste, electrolytes, B & C vitamins, and zero sugar. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

