Zocdoc Now Powers Real-time Appointment Booking on Healthgrades, Improving Patients' Access to Care

The two leading provider discovery destinations combine forces to deliver a seamless booking experience to millions of patients

NEW YORK and DENVER, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc, the leading healthcare platform that connects patients to great care, today announced a new partnership with Healthgrades, a top destination Americans use when searching for doctors and hospitals. Patients will be able to view real-time availability directly on Healthgrades and seamlessly schedule appointments with participating providers, powered by Zocdoc's proprietary booking technology.

The booking user interface

Healthgrades is the first healthcare ratings and patient reviews website to tap Zocdoc's scheduling expertise, bringing more transparent, real-time booking to patients across its platform. The partnership is expected to unlock more than 16.5 million hours of bookable appointments available over a 90-day window at launch, with availability continuing to increase.

"Patients deserve a healthcare experience that is seamless, supportive, and tailored to their specific needs," said Courtney Jeffus, President of Healthgrades. "Integrating Zocdoc's real-time booking into Healthgrades' doctor finder platform is an important step toward that vision. This partnership helps remove obstacles for people seeking support and creates a more connected journey—empowering consumers to move from insight to action and supporting providers in delivering timely, accessible care."

"This partnership addresses a universal truth: when it comes to care, patients want fewer barriers," said Oliver Kharraz, MD, founder and CEO of Zocdoc. "We spent years building the infrastructure that makes real-time booking possible, and now we're opening our doors beyond our marketplace to power care everywhere. By powering booking for Healthgrades, we are helping more patients access care faster, and giving providers another way to meet them where they are."

Improving the Patient Experience

For many Americans, scheduling appointments remains a frustrating experience. Patients spend too much time jumping between directories, review sites, and provider portals to vet qualifications, and have to use antiquated, inconvenient methods to verify insurance coverage and find open appointments. It's a bad experience that can lead to even worse health outcomes. According to a 2025 Zocdoc survey:

1 in 4 Americans say they "hate" calling the doctor's office

More than half of patients who couldn't reach their doctor by phone delayed care

1 in 3 patients who were unable to reach their doctor on the phone gave up trying to schedule a visit altogether

This partnership simplifies a previously disconnected process, enabling Healthgrades users to search for doctors and instantly book appointments, now powered by Zocdoc. Patients searching for care on Healthgrades can:

Find top-rated providers who accept their insurance

View real-time appointment availability, powered by Zocdoc

Instantly book appointments online, without having to make a phone call

Together, Zocdoc and Healthgrades are removing a major barrier to care and helping patients get seen faster.

A Win for Providers

Providers who are both listed on Healthgrades and active on Zocdoc will automatically benefit from additional reach and patient accessibility. Set-up is a simple, one-time activation for automatic syndication.

To date, Zocdoc has built more than 175 calendar integrations with commonly used healthcare scheduling tools. Providers' real-time availability will appear on their Healthgrades profiles—and soon in search results—helping doctors expand their reach and connect with high-intent patients, while making it easier for patients to book right when they're ready.

Providers can visit zocdoc.com/healthgrades to learn more.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the leading healthcare platform that connects patients to great care. Each month, millions of patients visit Zocdoc.com or use the Zocdoc app to find quality, in-network doctors, see their real-time availability, and instantly book appointments for in-person or virtual care. Zocdoc doesn't just streamline healthcare, it simplifies access, with the typical appointment happening within 24 to 72 hours of booking.

The company also supports healthcare providers across every state, specialty and segment — from solo practitioners to large hospitals and health systems. With Zocdoc, practices can reach more patients and replace friction with seamless scheduling. And now, partners can use Zocdoc's platform to power real-time booking anywhere patients are seeking care. Overall, Zocdoc delivers patient growth practices can count on, and the seamless, modern healthcare experience patients deserve.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.

For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor.

Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, the largest consumer health and wellness platform. RVOH's audience across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, and Bezzy, touches every part of the health and wellness journey. RVO Health helps more than 70 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.

© Copyright 2025 Healthgrades Marketplace, LLC

Media Contact:

Zocdoc: Sam Blumenthal; [email protected]

Healthgrades: Maria Santucci; [email protected]

ᐧ

SOURCE Zocdoc Inc.