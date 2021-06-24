Zodiac Partners with Agama Technologies to Deliver Integrated Quality Assurance and Analytics Solutions to Video Service Providers

EDISON, N.J.and LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zodiac, an Orion Innovation ("Orion") company and global leader in the cloud transformation of telecommunication operator video systems, has partnered with Agama Technologies ("Agama"), a specialist in video analytics for service quality and customer experiences. Under the partnership, Zodiac will integrate Agama's client device monitoring system into its Stack device software for set-top boxes and Android Smart TVs. This integration will help global cable and telecom operators improve quality assurance, deliver faster customer support, and provide more personalized customer experiences.

The fully integrated solution gives operators a suite of advanced tools to monitor video and data quality, and customer usage to spot and remotely fix any delivery issues. It is currently compatible with set-top boxes and Android Smart TVs with plans to expand to other platforms in the future.

"This partnership is a great example of what Zodiac does best, enabling best-of-breed, cloud-enabled network management technologies to address an operator's entire video service delivery network, no matter the hardware configuration," said Derek Harrar, EVP and Chief Executive of Zodiac. "We are pleased to expand the opportunity for Agama's industry-leading customer intelligence solutions, thus enabling more operators to improve retention with faster customer support and innovate with rich, personalized user experiences."

"Our partnership with Agama reflects our commitment to bringing the latest technology to our video delivery clients," said Raj Patil, CEO and President of Orion Innovation. "Our deep domain expertise in video delivery is fueling the further development of our software to accelerate business outcomes for our clients' core business functions."

"We are excited to partner with Zodiac, and bring our technology to their Stack customers," said Mikael Dahlgren, CEO of Agama Technologies. "Today, many operators and broadcasters require real-time understanding of their service performance and better troubleshooting. Our technology detects issues quickly, ensuring a high-quality video experience on customer connected devices."

"This partnership shows our continuous commitment to adding support for various platforms and technologies for our customers," said Bart Vanderostyne, Head of Sales at Agama. "Enabling best-of-breed through pre-integrations like this, gives customers flexibility in their technology choices without having to worry about their video monitoring and analytics."

The mix of Zodiac and Agama's leading positions in their areas of expertise will ensure that the video services providers worldwide receive the best video and user experience.

Zodiac's software platform spans over 20 million set-top boxes at Tier 1 global video service providers.

About Zodiac

Zodiac, an Orion Innovation company, is a global leader in cloud and device video service delivery software. For 18 years, Zodiac's software has been quietly powering the video service delivery networks of Tier I operators. Scaled to tens of millions of devices and orchestrating myriad BSS/OSS systems, Zodiac's software has proven stable against carrier-grade SLAs over the long term. This track record is the result of well over $100 million of R&D invested in Zodiac's Matrix API management cloud integration platform and Zodiac Stack device software. Zodiac Matrix has built a reputation for cloud transformation at operators, rapidly integrating new back-offices as they launch IP-enabled services. Zodiac Stack brings the latest apps and enhanced user interfaces to any set-top box, including today's Android and RDK-based devices. Known as the Gold Standard in Legacy Migrations, the Zodiac Stack has a long history of innovation on set-tops of any generation. To learn more about Zodiac, visit www.zodiacsystems.com

About Agama

Agama Technologies helps operators to implement a data-driven way of working to assure optimal service quality, improve operational efficiency and increase customer understanding. Founded in 2004, Agama works with more than 100 different service providers, network operators and broadcasters around the world. Agama's industry-leading solution for real-time monitoring, assurance and analytics of video service quality and customer experience, empowers operations, product management, marketing and customer facing teams. Visit www.agama.tv.

