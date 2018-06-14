Zoinks! Everyone's Favorite Great Dane, SCOOBY-DOO, is New Addition to the 2018 Forever Stamp Program

This new issuance is a 12-stamp sheet featuring Scooby-Doo helping out by watering a blossoming plant in a flowerpot — a simple act symbolizing a component of the "Doo Good" campaign's effort to provide young people with tools and activities geared toward enriching the environment. The campaign, launching this year in partnership with generationOn, the youth division of Points of Light, also focuses on helping the hungry and acting as animal allies.

The lovable, iconic Great Dane Scooby-Doo has solved mystery after spooky mystery since his 1969 debut. With his teenage friends — Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy — Scooby is at the heart of one of the most enduring cartoon franchises in television history. The charismatic canine has now fronted more than a dozen TV series, plus direct-to-video animated films, comic books and live-action cinematic releases.

In Scooby-Doo's comedy–mystery adventures, he and the gang investigate strange plots in eerie locales as they travel in their colorful van, the Mystery Machine. Scooby Snacks are always on hand; the tempting treats empower the cowardly Scooby to sniff out clues. Once the gang musters courage, cooperates, and persists in their dogged investigations, the spooky schemers' plots are exposed.

Three generations of fans have now embraced Scooby-Doo and the "meddling kids," as they are often called by the villains unmasked at the conclusion of each Scooby-Doo mystery.

Art director Greg Breeding of Charlottesville, VA, worked closely with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, to design this stamp.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

