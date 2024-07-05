Zoku's Unified Commerce Platform Impresses Attendees at NRF APAC 2024

SINGAPORE and WASHINGTON, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoku, a leading unified commerce platform for retail, food & beverage, and wholesale distribution operators, is thrilled to announce its successful participation in NRF APAC 2024. Demonstrating its commitment to innovation, Zoku showcased its advanced applications at the event.

Held from June 11–13, 2024, at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore, NRF 2024 APAC gathered thousands of industry leaders and innovators to explore the latest solutions shaping the future of retail. Zoku was selected to showcase its innovative Unified Commerce Platform at the Innovation Lab. During the three-day event, Zoku's team had the opportunity to meet with many business leaders and demonstrate the platform that includes integrated ERP, CRM, Omnichannel POS, eCommerce, Warehouse, and Inventory Management Modules, all unified with Zoku Sync, a robust cloud integration platform ensuring smooth interoperability.

The Zoku booth was one of the few booths visited by the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Gan Kim Yong, along with a delegation that included the President and CEO of the NRF, Mr. Matthew Shay. It was a proud moment for the Zoku team to showcase its advancements in retail technology to such distinguished guests.

Key Features Demonstrated:

Zoku's In-Store Modules: Consisting of the Zoku omnichannel POS and inventory management app, in-store modules were in the spotlight during the demonstrations. The vast majority of retailers that had the chance to meet with the Zoku team during the event indicated that their current POS system lacks the omnichannel and scalability capabilities offered by Zoku. The visitors had the chance to see live how managing inventory, sales, and customer data across all physical and e-commerce stores is made easy, essentially from any device connected to the internet. The solution is scalable as store locations and users can be added, removed, or changed easily and with the highest level of security.

Unified Back-to-Front Commerce: Zoku's platform addresses the challenge faced by nearly 50% of brands, as presented in a recent KPMG study, by unifying online and in-store operations and data as well as back-office functions including accounting, procurement, inventory, and customer management. The Zoku platform empowers retailers to offer seamless shopping experiences to their customers in-store and online with full, centralized visibility of all operations in real-time. The real-time availability of all data at the enterprise level, including detailed reports on sales, customer behavior, and store performance as well as dashboards of key metrics, enables quick decision-making.

Advanced Analytics and AI: Zoku's platform leverages advanced analytics and AI capabilities to provide detailed customer insights and comprehensive performance metrics. These tools help businesses understand customer behavior and preferences, track sales performance, and optimize inventory management.

Zoku Technology: "The shift to unified commerce enables retailers to connect customer-facing sales channels, critical data, and management systems through scalable infrastructure. This integration breaks down silos across IT systems, providing visibility into customer data, e-commerce, order fulfillment, inventory management, accounting, procurement, CRM, and POS systems. All this is made possible by Zoku Sync, a cloud-based commerce integration engine. Unlike many legacy solutions in the market that are cloud-hosted, Zoku is a cloud-native solution as it was born on the cloud," said Jelmer Cormont, CTO of Zoku.

"The platform addresses the critical needs of multi-location operators by streamlining operations, enhancing both customer and associate experiences, and driving growth. Unifying online and in-store operations with an advanced POS designed to enhance omnichannel capabilities and integration with the leading eCommerce platforms, efficient warehousing and inventory management tools, and comprehensive sales channel management functions," said George Makriyiannis, CEO of Zoku.

About Zoku

Zoku is a leading provider of cloud-based unified commerce solutions, dedicated to helping businesses streamline their operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth. Our innovative platform integrates key business functions to provide a seamless and efficient experience for retailers, food and beverage operators, and wholesale distributors.

With offices in Singapore and the USA, and a global network of partners, Zoku has been enabling retail, food & beverage, and wholesale distribution operators worldwide to streamline operations, elevate customer experiences, and grow profitable revenue.

For more information about Zoku and our Unified Commerce Platform, visit www.zokusuite.com.

