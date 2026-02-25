Zola Honors Top Wedding Vendors Nationwide with the 2026 Best of Zola Awards

The annual recognition highlights Zola's top-rated wedding vendors across all major categories within the wedding planning platform's curated vendor marketplace.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zola , the all-in-one wedding platform, announced the winners of its annual Best of Zola Awards honoring top-rated wedding vendors across venues, photography, florals, catering, planning, entertainment, and more. Each winning vendor now features a "Best of Zola" badge on their profile within Zola's curated vendor marketplace , a trusted destination where millions of couples discover their wedding vendors to plan, budget and book their weddings.

The "Best of Zola" badge is a symbol of excellence, showcasing wedding professionals who consistently deliver exceptional service, are highly responsive and earn outstanding reviews from engaged couples actively planning on Zola. Now in its fourth year, this annual recognition is given to the highest-performing vendors on the Zola marketplace based on criteria including verified client reviews and a 90% or higher response rate to inquiries.

Wedding vendors choose Zola because it is more than a vendor directory or a search engine: Zola streamlines wedding planning by matching couples with a vetted network of trusted professionals and providing data-driven budgeting tools alongside a direct line of communication to real vendors. The "Best of Zola" badge provides an added layer of trust for couples looking for their own expert wedding vendor team. In fact, every vendor on the platform agrees to Zola's Vendor Vows — a formal pledge that they'll put the couple first at every single step of the planning process — creating a marketplace built on trust.

"Zola has been such a valuable platform for my business," said Thalia Abreu of Thalia Photography in NYC, a Best of Zola winner. "It helps me connect with aligned couples and also gives me the opportunity to proactively reach out to potential clients, which is huge. I love being able to filter inquiries and find the right fit, and the reviews on Zola add a level of credibility that builds trust before we even get on a call. It's been such a supportive partner as I've continued to grow my business."

"Zola has been a great tool as a wedding planner," added Taylor Post of Taylored Events & Co. in NYC, another Best of Zola winner. "It connects me with couples seamlessly and efficiently, allowing me to focus on delivering an exceptional client experience. The platform makes it easy to manage inquiries, showcase my work, and grow my business with confidence."

For couples, Zola's platform is built to simplify the most complicated parts of wedding planning: finding trusted vendors with transparent pricing, setting a realistic budget, and keeping communication organized. Using real-world data from more than 60,000 vendors and two million couples, Zola helps couples build a budget and then matches them with the professionals who fit both their vision and their spend. Because vendor discovery is integrated directly into Zola's planning tools, vendors connect with couples who are actively budgeting, comparing real pricing, setting timelines and ready to inquire and book.

For wedding vendors, Zola is the most affordable, flexible platform to grow their business at any stage. Zola gives wedding professionals the tools to scale with free listings that connect vendors to high quality leads, and flexible, pay-as-you go plans. Dedicated advisors provide expert help for enhanced listings at no additional charge, while Zola's exclusive automated prospecting tool facilitates meaningful connections between vendors and leads. Zola has generated over 4 million leads for vendors and continues to grow every day.

Wedding professionals interested in joining Zola For Vendors can learn more here .

About Zola

Whatever your journey, Zola exists to serve the humans at the heart of every wedding: whether getting married, attending, or helping make it all happen. That's why over 2 million couples have chosen Zola as their partner to help plan and celebrate every joyful and real moment, from booking a venue to designing save-the-dates to registering for gifts and beyond. Thirteen years in, Zola's platform continues to bring couples' unique visions to life with the most innovative tools, expert advice, and a trusted network of highly-rated vendors who make dreams a reality across the country. Whether at home or on the go with our award-winning mobile app, we make every step seamless - and even delightful.

Contact : Emily Forrest [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Zola