ZON-PTC Now in Clinical Use with RayStation 8B and Hyperscan

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RayStation was the selected treatment planning system in 2017, when the proton therapy center was established. ZON-PTC is a joint undertaking between MAASTRO clinic and the Maastricht University Medical Center (Maastricht UMC+). The center opened early this year, and the first patient treatment has successfully been conducted. The first patient was treated for head and neck cancer, and during the year the center will continue to treat patients with different tumor sites.

The clinic is equipped with Mevion S2501 Proton Therapy System with Hyperscan®Pencil Beam Scanning. RayStation was selected as TPS due to its technological innovation, advanced clinical functionality and outstanding user experience. ZON-PTC was one of the first centers to use RayStation 8B* clinically.

Geert Bosmans, managing director and medical physicist, at ZON-PTC, says: "We have used RayStation clinically since 2017 and are very satisfied with our selection. RayStation is a very smooth and efficient system, presenting treatment plans with excellent quality. The use of RayStation 8B with Mevion's S2501 Proton Therapy System, allows us to reach the full potential of the hardware. We are delighted that the treatments have gone so well and are looking forward to a successful collaboration with RaySearch."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "I'm glad to see that RayStation has successfully been used to produce treatment plans for a new type of proton therapy, this time with Mevion's Hyperscan® system at ZON-PTC. The combination of advances in delivery hardware and planning software, such as in this case, is key to implement new treatment techniques and it is very much in line with our goal to support as many treatment delivery platforms as possible."

About ZON-PTC

The Southeast Netherlands Proton Therapy Center (ZON-PTC) is an initiative of MAASTRO Clinic and Maastricht UMC+. MAASTRO Clinic is a leading institute offering conventional radiation therapy with photons. Maastricht UMC+ is known both nationally and internationally for its focus on prevention and integrated approach to health care. ZON-PTC will benefit from the knowledge and expertise of both institutions and will share existing facilities.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

