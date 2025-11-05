Zonda Has Acquired Eliant, a Leader in Customer Experience Solutions for the Homebuilding Industry

Zonda will help builders drive growth by integrating its data and technology platform with the customer experience expertise of Eliant.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda, the leading provider of data-driven housing market solutions for the homebuilding industry, today announced the acquisition of Eliant, Inc., the leader in customer experience (CX) management for the homebuilding industry.

The acquisition supports Zonda's mission to streamline the new home shopping journey by leveraging the voice of the customer to improve homebuilding operations and drive sales and referrals at a time when builders seek to gain competitive advantage.

Eliant's CX platform includes powerful feedback management, survey, and analytics capabilities, which will be enhanced by Zonda's industry-leading technology capabilities. The combined solution will help brands drive growth by leveraging consumer feedback to influence purchase decisions and enhance loyalty along the entire customer journey.

As part of the acquisition, Zonda's TrustBuilder platform will be merged with Eliant's Reviews platform into a single, unified solution, offering home shoppers a more complete view of homebuilder ratings and reviews. This complete solution will be available on NewHomeSource, the nation's No. 1 new home listings site.

"Today marks an exciting step for our company and our customers," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "By integrating Eliant's robust customer experience capabilities into Zonda's technology solutions, we're building a complete platform that helps homebuilders attract new buyers and optimize operations. Builders will gain actionable insights that connect customer perception with internal performance, driving smarter decisions and better outcomes."

"This is a natural fit," said Bob Mirman, CEO of Eliant. "We share a vision of helping homebuilders put the customer at the center of everything they do. Combining our customer experience expertise with Zonda's technology expertise and established ratings and review platform creates an unparalleled solution for builders nationwide."

In an industry where delivering exceptional experiences is the key to growth, this acquisition offers builders the clear insight and intelligence they need to stand out in a competitive market.

For more information about Eliant's suite of customer experience solutions, visit eliant.com.

For more information about TrustBuilder, visit newhomesource.com/reviews.

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. See how Zonda is building the future of housing at zondahome.com.

About Eliant

Established in 1984 as the original homebuyer survey company, Eliant has evolved into a full-service experience management partner to the homebuilding industry. Powered by superior assessments and best-in-class technology, Eliant offers homebuilders, trades, lenders, escrow firms, and consumers reliable answers to their most critical homebuilding and home buying questions. Eliant has been the parent of the annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards, arbiter of homebuyer satisfaction in the homebuilding industry for more than 41 years. With offices in Aliso Viejo, CA, and Pinehurst, NC, Eliant serves the nation's top builders, conducting more than 230,000 assessments a year. Learn more about Eliant at eliant.com.

About NewHomeSource

NewHomeSource is America's #1 destination for new homes and communities. Powered by Zonda's advanced data and virtual engagement tools, NewHomeSource connects builders and buyers through immersive, personalized experiences. From flexible search tools to expert insights, NewHomeSource simplifies the path to finding and buying a new home with confidence. See new home listings at newhomesource.com.

For media inquiries contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Zonda